Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Pelicans-Magic Game
On Friday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans will be in Florida to face off against the Orlando Magic.
For the game, the Pelicans could be without their best player, as Zion Williamson is on the injury report.
Williamson is averaging 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in six games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Zion Williamson (hamstring) questionable for Friday."
The Pelicans are 3-6 in their first nine games of the new season.
They most recently lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 131-122.
Williamson finished the loss with 29 points, eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 9/18 from the field in 29 minutes of playing time.
Following the Magic, the Pelicans will play their next game on Monday evening when they host Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets.
Last season, they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in four games).
Williamson was out for the entire series due to injury.
As for the Magic, they are 3-6 in their first nine games of the new season.
They most recently lost to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 118-111.
Franz Wagner led the team with 28 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Following the Pelicans, the Magic will play their next game on Sunday evening when they host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards in Orlando, Florida.