Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Pelicans Game
On Monday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans will host the Portland Trail Blazers.
For the game, the Pelicans could be without their best player, as Zion Williamson is on the injury report.
The former Duke superstar also missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Will Guillory of The Athletic: "Zion Williamson (right thigh soreness) and Jordan Hawkins (low back tightness) are both questionable for tonight's game vs Portland."
Williamson is averaging 21.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in five games.
The Pelicans are 3-4 in their first seven games after most recently losing to Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (at home) by a score of 126-111.
Despite the loss, Brandon Ingram finished with 32 points and seven rebounds in 29 minutes of playing time.
Following the Trail Blazers, they will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in New Orleans.
As for the Trail Blazers, they are 2-5 in their first seven games after most recently losing to Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns by a score of 103-97.
Despite the loss, Anfernee Simons had 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists in 41 minutes.
Following New Orleans, the Trail Blazers will play their next game on Thursday evening when they visit Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.