Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Pelicans Game
On Wednesday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will host the Portland Trail Blazers.
For the game, the Pelicans will be without their best player, as Zion Williamson has been ruled out.
He has averages of 22.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range in seven games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Zion Williamson (hamstring) ruled out Wednesday."
Williamson made his return to action on Tuesday when the Pelicans lost to the Minnesota Timberwovles by a score of 104-97.
He finished the loss with 22 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block while shooting 9/15 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 28 minutes.
The Pelicans are currently the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 7-30 record in 37 games.
They have gone 2-8 over their last ten.
Following the Trail Blazers, the Pelicans will play their next game on Friday night when they visit Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Williamson is in his sixth NBA season (and fifth playing).
As for the Trail Blazers, they are the 13th seed with a 12-23 record in 35 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Following New Orleans, the Trail Blazers will play their next game on Thursday night when they visit Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks.
Back in November, the Trail Blazers beat the Pelicans by a score of 118-100 (also in New Orleans).