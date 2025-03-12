Zion Williamson Made New Orleans Pelicans History Against Clippers
On Tuesday night, the New Orleans Pelicans beat James Harden and the LA Clippers (at home) by a score of 127-120.
Zion Williamson finished with 22 points, ten rebounds, 12 assists and one block while shooting 8/13 from the field in 33 minutes of playing time.
He also made Pelicans history.
Via StatMamba: "Zion Williamson became the first Pelicans player ever to record 10p/5r/5a in the 4th quarter."
When Williamson has been on the floor, he still remains among the best 25 players in the league.
The two-time NBA All-Star is averaging 24.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 56.4% from the field and 23.1% from the three-point range in 27 games.
Via NBACentral: "Zion Williamson over his last 10 games:
22 PTS - 10 REB - 12 AST
20 PTS - 2 REB - 3 AST
20 PTS - 10 REB - 3 AST
37 PTS - 6 AST - 74% FG
24 PTS - 6 REB - 9 AST
27 PTS - 11 AST - 76% FG
18 PTS - 6 REB - 3 AST
22 PTS - 9 REB - 3 AST
29 PTS - 7 REB - 73% FG
33 PTS - 9 REB - 72% FG"
With the win, the Pelicans improved to 18-48 in 66 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.