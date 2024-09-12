Zion Williamson Makes Blunt Anthony Edwards Statement
Zion Williamson is one of the most exciting players in the NBA.
As long as the New Orleans Pelicans star can remain healthy, he is capable of being among the best 25 players in the league.
Recently, Overtime posted a clip of Williamson speaking about the best trash talkers in the NBA.
The first person he mentioned was Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.
Williamson: "There are different styles of trash-talking. You have ANT. ANT talks trash kind of directly."
He also mentioned that Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant are two of the other notable trash talkers.
Fans will love the insight from Williamson because it's hard to hear what players are saying on the court (at a game or while watching on TV).
In addition, Edwards is among the best young stars in the NBA.
He is coming off another All-Star season where he averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
On the other hand, Williamson finished this past season with averages of 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 57.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Williamson and Edwards have faced off five times over their careers.
Currently, Williamson has a 3-2 record in those matchups.
The Pelicans lost in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs, while the Timberwolves reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2004.