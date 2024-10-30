Zion Williamson Makes Blunt Statement After Pelicans-Warriors Game
On Tuesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans faced off against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.
They lost by a score of 124-106 to fall to 2-2 in their first four games of the new season.
Two-time NBA All-Star Zion Williamson finished with 31 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 12/19 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 30 minutes.
After the game, he made a blunt statement when he met with the media.
Williamson: "I can't have eight turnovers. It's just the truth of it... I think some of them I was trying to be too passive. I should have just went. Some of them, they we're just being more physical."
Williamson is now averaging 20.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in four games.
He is in his sixth NBA season (all with New Orleans).
Via The Pelicans: "Zion and B.I. combined for 61 points
Williamson: 31 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
Ingram: 30 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST"
Following Tuesday's loss, the Pelicans and Warriors will face off (again) on Wednesday evening at the Chase Center.
After their two games against Golden State, they will return home to host Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers on Friday evening in New Orleans.
Last season, the Pelicans lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in four games).