Zion Williamson Makes Honest Kevin Durant Statement
Zion Williamson is among the best players in the NBA.
He is coming off a productive season where he averaged 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 57.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Williamson recently was asked about trash talkers in the NBA (h/t Overtime).
The two-time NBA All-Star shared intriguing details about Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant's trash talk.
Williamson: "You have KD who will talk trash, but KD's trash talking is more of like dude I'm just a better hooper. How he goes about it, is like I can't do nothing but respect it."
Williamson and Durant have faced off five times over their careers.
Durant has gone 3-2 in those matchups.
Williamson came into the league with a lot of hype as the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after one season at Duke.
His only issue has been health, but when he's been on the floor, he has been among the best players.
Via The NBA on December 4: "Zion Williamson’s career averages through 131 games: 25.5 PPG, 60.0 FG%
No player in NBA history has averaged 25+ PPG on at least 60% shooting for their career."
As for Durant, he will turn 36 before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.
He still remains among the ten best players in the league.
Last season, Durant averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.