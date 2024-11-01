Zion Williamson Makes Honest Statement After Pelicans-Warriors Game

The Pelicans are being outscored by 17.5 points per 100 possessions when Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram share the court:



OffRtg = 106.6

DefRtg = 124.1



It’s long overdue for New Orleans to split this duo up with an Ingram trade after continued inefficiency together. pic.twitter.com/LQ2Xxy9UYq