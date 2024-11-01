Zion Williamson Makes Honest Statement After Pelicans-Warriors Game
On Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans faced off against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.
The Pelicans lost by a score of 104-89 to drop to 2-3 in their first five games of the new season.
Zion Williamson had a tough night with 12 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 5/20 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 33 minutes.
After the loss, the two-time NBA All-Star met with the media.
Williamson: "We just gotta find out rhythm. Especially me, offensively. I just gotta make it happen. I don't put it on nobody else. I take full responsibility and I just gotta make it happen this is where we're at with it."
The Pelicans lost two straight games to the Warriors in San Francisco.
Williamson is now averaging 18.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 36.4% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range in four games.
Following the Warriors, they will now head home to host Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers on Friday evening in New Orleans.
Via Evan Sidery: "The Pelicans are being outscored by 17.5 points per 100 possessions when Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram share the court:
OffRtg = 106.6
DefRtg = 124.1
It’s long overdue for New Orleans to split this duo up with an Ingram trade after continued inefficiency together."
Williamson is in his sixth NBA season (all with the Pelicans).
He was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Duke.