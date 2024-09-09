Zion Williamson Makes Intriguing Kyrie Irving Statement
Kyrie Irving is one of the best players in NBA history.
This past year, the 2016 NBA Champion averaged 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games for the Dallas Mavericks.
Recently, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson spoke about the best trash talkers in the NBA (h/t Overtime).
He surprisingly mentioned Irving.
Williamson: "He never initiates it from what I've seen, but whenever someone does talk trash to him, he takes it to another gear; would be Kyrie."
Williamson also mentioned (Phoenix Suns) Kevin Durant and (Minnesota Timberwolves) Anthony Edwards as other talented trash talkers in the NBA.
Williamson and Irving have faced off six times over their career.
Irving has a 4-2 record in those matchups.
Williamson has dealt with injuries over his five seasons in the league.
However, he is coming off a year where he appeared in a career-high 70 games.
The former first-overall pick averaged 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 57.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.
The Pelicans finished last season as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Meanwhile, the Mavs were the fifth seed with a 50-32 record.
They reached the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season.