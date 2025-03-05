Zion Williamson's Monster Dunk Went Viral In Pelicans-Lakers Game
UPDATE: The Pelicans lost by a score of 136-115.
On Tuesday night, the New Orleans Pelicans are playing the Lakers in Los Angeles.
During the second half, two-time NBA All-Star Zion Williamson had a huge dunk that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "ZION WILLIAMSON WOW WOW WOW 🤯🤯
Hits the Statue of Liberty poster slam with authority 💥💥"
Williamson had 28 points, four rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 13/18 from the field in his first 21 minutes of playing time.
As always, when Williamson is on the floor, he is among the best 25 players in the NBA.
He came into the night with averages of 24.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per conest while shooting 56.3% from the field in 23 games.
Via Bleacher Report (on February 22): "Last night, Zion became 3rd fastest active NBA player (203 games) to reach 5K career PTS
Special."
Due to their injuries, the Pelicans have had an extremely disappointing season.
They are the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 17-44 record in 61 games.
Over their last ten games, the Pelicans have gone 5-5.
Following the Lakers, they will play their next game on Thursday night when they return home to host the Houston Rockets.
Williamson was the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after one year of college basketball at Duke.
He has spent all six years of his NBA career with the Pelicans.
The Pelicans last made the NBA playoffs in 2022.