Zion Williamson's Official Injury Status For Timberwolves-Pelicans Game
On Tuesday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will host the Minnesota Timberwolves.
For the game, the Pelicans will get their best player back in action, as Zion Williamson has been upgraded to available.
Via ClutchPoints: "Zion Williamson is AVAILABLE for the Pelicans matchup with the Timberwolves tonight, the team has announced.
Zion last played on November 6th."
Williamson has appeared in six games so far this season.
He is averaging 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.
The Pelicans have dealt with a lot of injuries this season.
Right now, they are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 7-29 record in 36 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (but are 2-8 over their last ten).
Following the Timberwolves, the Pelicans will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host the Portland Trail Blazers.
Via StatMuse: "Zion in 6 games this season:
22.7 PPG
8.0 RPG (career-high)
5.3 APG (career-high)
1.2 BPG (career-high)
Tonight, he's back."
Williamson is in his sixth NBA season (all with the Pelicans).
The two-time NBA All-Star has career averages of 24.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 58.7% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 190 games.
As for the Timberwolves, they are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with an 18-17 record in 35 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.