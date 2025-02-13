Zion Williamson's Official Status For Kings-Pelicans Game
On Thursday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will play the Sacramento Kings (at home).
For the game, the Pelicans will be without their best player, as Zion Williamson has been ruled out.
The two-time NBA All-Star has averages of 24.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.7% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range in 18 games.
Via Pelicans.com: "The Pelicans listed seven players as out for the contest including guard Brandon Boston (left ankle sprain), forward Keion Brooks Jr. (G League two-way), forward Jamal Cain (illness), guard/forward Herb Jones (right shoulder torn rotator cuff), guard Dejounte Murray (right Achilles rupture), forward/center Kelly Olynyk (not with team) and forward Zion Williamson (return to play recondiitioning)."
The Pelicans are coming off a 119-111 loss to the Kings (at home) on Wednesday.
Williamson finished the loss with 33 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals while shooting 13/18 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
The Pelicans are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 12-42 record in 54 games.
They are in the middle of a 10-game losing streak.
Following the Kings, the Pelicans will play their next game on February 21 when they visit the Dallas Mavericks.
As for the Kings, they are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-26 record in 54 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and 5-5 over their last ten).