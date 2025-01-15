Zion Williamson's Official Status For Mavs-Pelicans Game
On Wednesday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will host the Dallas Mavericks.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as two-time NBA All-Star Zion Williamson has been ruled out.
Williamson has averages of 21.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range in nine games.
Via Mark Followill: "Injury report from the Pelicans website preview of tonight's game vs the Mavs. Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones were already out. Zion Williamson is also out tonight"
The Pelicans are coming off a 119-113 victory over the Chicago Bulls.
Williamson finished the win with 21 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and one block while shooting 10/14 from the field in 24 minutes of playing time.
The Pelicans are currently the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 9-32 record in 41 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Following their matchup with the Mavs, the Pelicans will play their next game on Friday when they host the Utah Jazz.
At home, they are 5-16 in the 21 games they have hosted in New Orleans.
On the other side, the Mavs are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-18 record in 40 games.
They have lost two straight (and are 3-7 over their last ten games).
Back in November, the Mavs beat the Pelicans (in Dallas) by a score of 132-91.
Williamson did not play in the game.