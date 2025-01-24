Zion Williamson's Official Status For Pelicans-Grizzlies Game
On Friday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans will be in Memphis to play the Grizzlies.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as Zion Williamson has been ruled out.
The former Duke star also missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of action.
Via Rod Walker of The Times-Picayune: "Dejounte Murray and Yves Missi both upgraded to available for tonight’s game vs. Grizzlies.
Zion Williamson, team announced Thursday, is OUT. It’s the first game of a back-to-back so I imagine Zion will play Saturday in Charlotte vs. Hornets."
Williamson has averages of 21.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range in 10 games.
The Pelicans are the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 12-32 record in 44 games.
That said, they are playing better as of late.
Over the last ten games, the Pelicans are 7-3 (and they have won four straight).
Following the Grizzlies, they will visit LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.
On the road, the Pelicans are 4-16 in the 20 games they have played away from New Orleans.
On the other side, the Grizzlies have been one of the best teams in the NBA.
They are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 29-15 record in 44 games.
The Grizzlies are also in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and 6-4 over their last ten).