Zion Williamson's Poster Dunk Went Viral In Pistons-Pelicans Game
On Monday night, the New Orleans Pelicans are playing the Detroit Pistons (at home).
During the fourth quarter, Zion Williamson threw down a huge dunk that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The New Orleans Pelicans: "DON'T JUMP WITH ZION WILLIAMSON."
Williamson had 30 points, six rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 9/19 from the field in his first 28 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to the big highlight.
@ClutchPoints: "Zion Williamson gets his REVENGE on Isaiah Stewart by posterizing him 😤"
@Butter414_: "Zion need to stay healthy!! Cause he really go crazy"
Underdog NBA: "ZION OVER ISAIAH STEWART…
… to cut the lead to 27."
Williamson came into the night with productive averages of 24.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 56.3% from the field and 23.1% from the three-point range in 28 games.
Via Will Guillory of The Athletic: "At least Zion is still playing hard while the team is getting killed out there. He's got 28 points and he just dunked on Isaiah Stewart.
Not much else to see here."
The Pelicans are currently the 14th seed in the Western Conference with an 18-50 record in 68 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and have gone 3-7 over their last ten).
Following the Pistons, the Pelicans will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.