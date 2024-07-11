Zion Williamson Reacts To Dejounte Murray News
On Tuesday, Dejounte Murray was officially introduced to the media for the first time as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.
The 2022 NBA All-Star was traded (via the Atlanta Hawks) earlier this month.
Following the press conference, the Pelicans made a post to Instagram.
In one of the photos, Murray was seen embracing Zion Williamson.
Williamson then posted the photo to his Instagram story.
Williamson wrote: "Welcome to the city @dejountemurray"
The addition of Murray will likely help Williamson in a significant way.
Murray is coming off a season where he averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 78 games.
At the presser, Murray spoke about Williamson.
Murray: "That's our superstar. I'm excited to push him. I told him Imma push him. This goes back before I was joining the team. We exchanged numbers and had conversations. It was never about oh come to New Orleans or this or that. He was somebody who reached out, and he wanted to learn certain things. You want that from somebody that's young."
Williamson was the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Duke.
He finished the season with averages of 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 57.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Pelicans are coming off a season where they swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs.