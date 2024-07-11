Fastbreak

Zion Williamson Reacts To Dejounte Murray News

Zion Williamson reacted to Dejounte Murray joining the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ben Stinar

Mar 10, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) and Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) react together after the game at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 10, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) and Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) react together after the game at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, Dejounte Murray was officially introduced to the media for the first time as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 2022 NBA All-Star was traded (via the Atlanta Hawks) earlier this month.

Following the press conference, the Pelicans made a post to Instagram.

In one of the photos, Murray was seen embracing Zion Williamson.

Williamson then posted the photo to his Instagram story.

Williamson wrote: "Welcome to the city @dejountemurray"

Zion Williamson's Instagram Story
Zion Williamson's Instagram Story / July 10

The addition of Murray will likely help Williamson in a significant way.

Murray is coming off a season where he averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 78 games.

At the presser, Murray spoke about Williamson.

Murray: "That's our superstar. I'm excited to push him. I told him Imma push him. This goes back before I was joining the team. We exchanged numbers and had conversations. It was never about oh come to New Orleans or this or that. He was somebody who reached out, and he wanted to learn certain things. You want that from somebody that's young."

Williamson was the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Duke.

He finished the season with averages of 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 57.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 70 games.

Zion Williamso
Mar 19, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after getting knocked to the floor in the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Pelicans are coming off a season where they swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.