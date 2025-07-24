Zion Williamson Reacts To New Orleans Pelicans Instagram Post
Zion Williamson is among the most talented players in the NBA (when healthy).
He is coming off a year where he averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 56.7% from the field and 23.1% from the three-point range in 30 games.
This week, the New Orleans Pelicans made a post to Instagram of Williamson's big dunk.
Via The Pelicans: "a windmill for your wednesday #NBADunkWeek 💥"
One person who reacted to the post was Williamson.
He wrote: "🦍💪🏿"
There have been a lot of rumors about Williamson's future with New Orleans over the previous year.
Therefore, fans of the team will likely enjoy seeing him interact with their social media post.
Via StatMuse: "Zion Williamson last season:
24.6 PPG
7.2 RPG
5.3 APG
1.2 SPG
Did it in under 30 minutes per game."
Williamson was the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after an incredible freshman season at Duke.
He has played in five out of his six years in the league (all with the Pelicans).
The two-time NBA All-Star has career averages of 24.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 56.7% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 214 games.
Via Will Rucker of Liberty Ballers: "Zion Williamson has become one of the most underrated players in the NBA. When he’s on the floor and healthy he’s one of the best and most dominant players in the league."