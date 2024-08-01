Zion Williamson Sends Instagram Message To Brandon Ingram
Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram have been teammates on the New Orleans Pelicans for four seasons.
While the star duo has dealt with a lot of injuries, they have been fun to watch when they've been able to take the floor together.
On Tuesday, Williamson posted several Instagram stories with messages for his teammates.
One of them was for Ingram.
This past season, Williamson averaged 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 57.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 70 games.
He had only played a total of 29 games in the prior two seasons, so the former Duke superstar did an excellent job returning to All-Star caliber form.
Meanwhile, Ingram finished the year with averages of 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 64 games.
The 2020 NBA All-Star has just one more year on his contract, which will pay him $36 million for the 2024-25 season.
Therefore, he has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors over the previous few months.
The Pelicans were the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They beat the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament but got swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
That said, the Pelicans have an extremely talented roster and also acquired 2022 NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray over the summer (via the Atlanta Hawks).