Zion Williamson Sends Instagram Message To Former Duke Teammate RJ Barrett
Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett are two of the best young stars in the NBA.
They were teammates at Duke during the 2018-19 season and helped lead the Blue Devils to the Elite 8.
On Thursday, Williamson reposted a photo from Duke's Instagram page to his story.
He tagged Barrett in the post.
Williamson captioned his post: "@dukembb @rjbarrett 💪🏿🙏🏿"
Barrett reposted Williamson's post to his Instagram story.
Duke fans will likely love seeing their former superstars still interacting with each other on social media.
Williamson was the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after his one season with the Blue Devils.
He has spent all five seasons of his NBA career with the New Orleans Pelicans.
The only thing in the way of Williamson becoming a superstar is his ability to stay on the floor.
This past season, the two-time NBA All-Star averaged 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 57.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 70 games.
After defeating the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, the Pelicans got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs (Williamson was injured during the playoffs).
As for Barrett, he was the third pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks.
He spent part of five seasons with the Knicks before getting traded to the Toronto Raptors earlier this year.
Last season, Barrett averaged 20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 58 games.