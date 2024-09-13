Zion Williamson Sends Instagram Message To Former Duke Teammate RJ Barrett

Fastbreak

Ben Stinar

Jan 10, 2020; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks shooting guard RJ Barrett (9) and New Orleans Pelicans small forward Zion Williamson (1) talk after a game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jan 10, 2020; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks shooting guard RJ Barrett (9) and New Orleans Pelicans small forward Zion Williamson (1) talk after a game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett are two of the best young stars in the NBA.

They were teammates at Duke during the 2018-19 season and helped lead the Blue Devils to the Elite 8.

On Thursday, Williamson reposted a photo from Duke's Instagram page to his story.

He tagged Barrett in the post.

Williamson captioned his post: "@dukembb @rjbarrett 💪🏿🙏🏿"

Barrett reposted Williamson's post to his Instagram story.

Duke fans will likely love seeing their former superstars still interacting with each other on social media.

Mar 5, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) drives to the basket as New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) tries to defend during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Williamson was the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after his one season with the Blue Devils.

He has spent all five seasons of his NBA career with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Mar 19, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) brings the ball up court in the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The only thing in the way of Williamson becoming a superstar is his ability to stay on the floor.

This past season, the two-time NBA All-Star averaged 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 57.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 70 games.

After defeating the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, the Pelicans got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs (Williamson was injured during the playoffs).

Mar 5, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) tries to defend during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

As for Barrett, he was the third pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks.

He spent part of five seasons with the Knicks before getting traded to the Toronto Raptors earlier this year.

Last season, Barrett averaged 20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 58 games.

