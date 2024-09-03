Zion Williamson Sends Instagram Message To Luka Doncic
Zion Williamson and Luka Doncic are two of the most notable young stars in the NBA.
They are both sponsored by Air Jordan and were recently part of a trip to China with the brand.
Via The New Orleans Pelicans: "Zion was part of @Jumpman23's tour of Shanghai and Beijing to connect with local youth and foster their love for the game of basketball 🏀"
Air Jordan posted a clip of Doncic throwing an alley-oop to Williamson.
Williamson reposted the highlight to his Instagram story.
He wrote: "Good look @lukadoncic 🔥"
Doncic responded: " 🔥 🔥 🔥"
Williamson and Doncic have faced off four times over their careers.
Doncic has a 3-1 record in those matchups.
Williamson is coming off a season where he averaged 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 57.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The former Duke superstar is one of the best players in the NBA, but his biggest issue has been health.
Since being drafted in 2019, Williamson has been injured both times the New Orleans Pelicans were in the playoffs.
As for Doncic, he has established himself as arguably a top-five player in the NBA.
Last year, he averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Dallas Mavericks made the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season.