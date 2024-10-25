Zion Williamson's Status For Pelicans-Trail Blazers Game
On Friday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans will be in Oregon to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers.
For the game, the Pelicans will get their best player back in the starting lineup, as two-time NBA All-Star Zion Williamson will be available.
The former Duke superstar had missed the team's first game due to illness.
Via Underdog NBA: "Zion Williamson (illness) not listed on injury report for Friday."
Williamson is coming off a good season where he averaged 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 57.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Pelicans won their first game over the Chicago Bulls by a score of 123-111.
2020 NBA All-Star Brandon Ingram led the way with 33 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block while shooting 31 minutes of playing time.
On Sunday, the Pelicans and Trail Blazers will face off (again) on Sunday afternoon in Oregon.
Last season, they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in four games).
As for the Trail Blazers, they are 0-1 after losing to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors by a score of 140-104.
Scoot Henderson led the team with 22 points, four rebounds and four assists while shooting 7/18 from the field and 0/5 from the three-point range in 28 minutes.
Last season, they were the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.