Zion Williamson Trade Denver Nuggets Must Consider
On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 125-93.
With the loss, they have now gone home in the second round of the NBA playoffs in back-to-back seasons.
The Nuggets will enter an offseason with a lot of questions about how they will continue to build a contender around Nikola Jokic.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "An interesting offseason is about to unfold for the Nuggets.
Nikola Jokić needs one more legitimate co-star to compete for another championship in Denver.
Whoever Denver hires as GM will have massive decisions to make. Should they aggressively pursue a name like Kevin Durant?"
One person I believe the Nuggets should target is New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson.
The former Duke superstar has struggled to stay healthy since being drafted with the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
That said, when he is on the floor, he is among the most talented 25 players in the league.
Via The New Orleans Pelicans: "Zion Williamson in the 2024-25 season: 24.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 5.3 apg, 1.2 spg, 56.7 FG percentage"
Due to his health concerns, Williamson no longer has the trade value that he once did.
The Pelicans are also coming off a season where they were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.
Williamson has never appeared in an NBA playoff game.
I think the Nuggets should attempt to offer a package centered around Michael Porter Jr. for Williamson.
The Nuggets are limited in assets to acquire a star, which is why Williamson would be one of their best options.
Porter Jr. has also had his struggles with injuries, but he is coming off a solid year where he averaged 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 77 games.
In addition, the 26-year-old is still young enough that the Pelicans could continue to build around him.
They would also be able to trade him for other assets down the road.
The Nuggets have a talented enough roster to get them into the second round of the playoffs.
They wouldn't need Williamson to play a lot of games during the regular season (as long as he is healthy in the postseason).
Williamson (and a sharpshooter in free agency) could be enough to get the Nuggets back to the NBA Finals.