Zion Williamson Trade The Dallas Mavericks Should Consider
Zion Williamson was once seen among the best young stars in the NBA.
While a lot of hype around Williamson has left (due to injuries), he is still an elite player when he is healthy.
Right now, the New Orleans Pelicans star is averaging 24.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 56.3% from the field and 23.1% from the three-point range in 28 games.
Via Hoop Central on March 12: "Zion Williamson over the last six games:
25.0 PPG
7.3 APG
7.0 RPG
61% FG
Healthy Zion is a problem."
Even though Williamson is playing better, the Pelicans are still the 14th seed in the Western Conference with an 18-49 record in 67 games.
I believe the Dallas Mavericks should consider making a move for Williamson while his stock is down.
After trading Luka Doncic (and Kyrie Irving getting injured), Mavs fans need a new young star to get behind.
Williamson is still just 24 (despite his injury history).
While it would be bold, they could offer a hypothetical package centered around Anthony Davis.
Davis spent the first seven years of his career in New Orleans, and a supporting cast of Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III and Herbert Jones could make for a dangerous team.
The Pelicans would get value for Williamson, while the Mavs have a chance to rejuvenate their fan base following the dramatic Doncic trade.
Each player comes with a significant injury risk, but there is the case to be made that the swap would benefit the fans of the Mavs and Pelicans.