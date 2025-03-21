Zion Williamson's Updated Injury Status For Pelicans-Timberwolves Game
On Friday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans will play the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
For the game, the Pelicans will be without their best player, as Zion Williamson has been ruled out.
Williamson is averaging 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 56.7% from the field and 23.1% from the three-point range in 30 games.
Via The New Orleans Pelicans: "Zion Williamson (low back contusion) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at Minnesota"
The Pelicans are coming off a 119-115 victory over the Timberwolves (also in Minnesota).
Williamson finished with 29 points, five rebounds, eight assists and three steals while shooting 12/16 from the field in 30 minutes of playing time.
He is in his sixth NBA year (all with the Pelicans).
The Pelicans are the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 19-51 record in 70 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
Following the Timberwolves, the Pelicans will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they visit the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
On the road, they are 7-28 in the 35 games they have played away from New Orleans.
As for the Timberwolves, they are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 40-31 record in 71 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (but have also won eight out of their last ten).
Following the Pelicans, the Timberwolves will play their next game on Monday night when they visit Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers.