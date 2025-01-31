Zion Williamson's Updated Status For Celtics-Pelicans Game
On Friday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will host the Boston Celtics.
For the game, the Pelicans could be without one of their best players, as Zion Williamson has been added to the injury report.
Williamson is averaging 23.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 18.2% from the three-point range in 13 games.
Via The New Orleans Pelicans: "Updated injury report:
Dejounte Murray (Right Elbow Bursitis; Right Index Finger) is AVAILABLE
Zion Williamson (Non-COVID Illness) is QUESTIONABLE
Daniel Theis (Right Thumb Sprain) and Jordan Hawkins (Non-COVID illness) are OUT."
The Pelicans are coming off a 137-136 loss to the Dallas Mavericks (at home).
Williamson finished the loss with 29 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals while shooting 11/18 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
With the loss to Dallas, the Pelicans are 12-36 in 48 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak (and 5-5 over their last ten).
Following Boston, the Pelicans will play their next game on Monday when they host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
As for the Celtics, they come into play as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-15 record in 48 games.
Following New Orleans, they will visit the Philadlephia 76ers on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center.