Zion Williamson's Updated Status For Kings-Pelicans Game
On Wednesday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will host the Sacramento Kings.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as two-time NBA All-Star Zion Williamson has been added to the injury report.
Williamson is averaging 23.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 53.6% from the field and 18.2% from the three-point range in 17 games.
Via The New Orleans Pelicans: "Updated Injury Report:
Available
CJ McCollum – Personal Reasons
Questionable
Zion Williamson – Return to Play Reconditioning"
The Pelicans are coming off a 137-101 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Williamson finished the loss with 17 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 6/11 from the field in 26 minutes of playing time.
Last week, the Pelicans lost to the Kings (in Sacramento) by a score of 123-118.
Despite the loss, Williamson had an incredible night.
Via The NBA on Saturday: "Zion Williamson was HISTORICALLY efficient despite the Pelicans' loss.
40 PTS (season-high)
4 REB
4 AST
2 STL
16-21 FGM
He's the FIRST player in Pelicans history and the 11th player EVER to score 40+ PTS in under 28 MIN!"
The Pelicans are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 12-41 record in 53 games.
They are currently in the middle of a nine-game losing streak.
On Thursday night, the Pelicans will play the Kings (again) in New Orleans.