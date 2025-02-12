Fastbreak

Zion Williamson's Updated Status For Kings-Pelicans Game

Zion Williamson has been added to the injury report.

Feb 8, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) between plays against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
On Wednesday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will host the Sacramento Kings.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as two-time NBA All-Star Zion Williamson has been added to the injury report.

Williamson is averaging 23.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 53.6% from the field and 18.2% from the three-point range in 17 games.

Via The New Orleans Pelicans: "Updated Injury Report:

Available
CJ McCollum – Personal Reasons
 
Questionable
Zion Williamson – Return to Play Reconditioning"

The Pelicans are coming off a 137-101 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Williamson finished the loss with 17 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 6/11 from the field in 26 minutes of playing time.

NBA
Last week, the Pelicans lost to the Kings (in Sacramento) by a score of 123-118.

Despite the loss, Williamson had an incredible night.

Via The NBA on Saturday: "Zion Williamson was HISTORICALLY efficient despite the Pelicans' loss.

40 PTS (season-high)
4 REB
4 AST
2 STL
16-21 FGM

He's the FIRST player in Pelicans history and the 11th player EVER to score 40+ PTS in under 28 MIN!"

The Pelicans are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 12-41 record in 53 games.

They are currently in the middle of a nine-game losing streak.

On Thursday night, the Pelicans will play the Kings (again) in New Orleans.

