Skip to main content
Here's your holiday weekend racing schedule

Here's your holiday weekend racing schedule

There'll be fireworks in the sky and potentially maybe even a few on the racetrack at various races this weekend. Keep up with who's racing where, when and on what TV channel

Graphic courtesy Dylan Bauerle Racing

There'll be fireworks in the sky and potentially maybe even a few on the racetrack at various races this weekend. Keep up with who's racing where, when and on what TV channel

It’s the 4th of July racing weekend, where there’s plenty of action to watch starting Friday with F1, IndyCars and Xfinity qualifying to get the weekend in gear. Our good buddy, Jay Wells, breaks it all down for you:

Friday: The stoic Silverstone circuit kicks off Friday morning with the first two rounds of F1 practice for the British Grand Prix. First practice starts at 7:55 a.m. EDT followed by Practice 2 at 10:55 a.m. both on ESPNU.

Also on Friday, IndyCar hits the Mid-Ohio road course with the first practice at 3:30 p.m. EDT streaming on Peacock. USA Network wraps up the day with qualifying for the Henry 180 Xfinity race at Road America at 5:30 p.m. EDT.

Saturday, the pace picks up bringing with it F1 qualifying, Cup qualifying, IndyCar qualifying and the Henry 180 NASCAR Xfinity race at 2:00 p.m. EDT on USA Network.

* F1 is up first at 6:55 a.m. EDT with qualifying at 9:55 a.m. EDT on ESPN2 at Silverstone.

* IndyCar conducts its second practice at 10:30 a.m. EDT leading into qualifying at 2:45 p.m. EDT streaming on Peacock.

* Cup qualifying starts at 12 noon EDT on USA.

* The SRX drivers tackle the Stafford Springs oval for their third stop and halfway point on their 6-race tour on CBS at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

Sunday starts with the Great Britain Grand Prix on ESPN2 at 9:55 a.m. EDT followed by the IndyCars on NBC at 12:30 p.m. EDT. Countdown to Green starts at 2:00 p.m. EDT with the NASCAR Cup Series Quik Trip 250 taking the green flag at 3:00 p.m. EDT on USA Network on the 4-mile Road America course.

Lastly, IMSA crosses the border with the Chevrolet Grand Prix at the Mosport Canadian Tire Motorsports Park on NBC starting at 3:00 p.m. EDT in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada.

Have a great 4th of July racing weekend! Let’s see the fireworks fly!

Follow Jay Wells on Twitter @jaywells500

beb7b9b1a7f631ca7d240cf16fd64140-0
beb7b9b1a7f631ca7d240cf16fd64140-1

Graphic courtesy Dylan Bauerle Racing
Extras

Here's your holiday weekend racing schedule

By Jerry Bonkowski24 minutes ago
Wickens finishes third at Daytona
IMSA

Even at his lowest, Robert Wickens rarely stopped smiling

By Gregg Fielding21 hours ago
Aric Almirola is off to the best season start of his career, the only Cup driver to earn top-10 finishes in each of the season's first three races. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NASCAR

Almirola still has goals to achieve before his swan song from Cup at season's end

By Michael EubanksJun 28, 2022
Denny Hamlin leads the field during Sunday's Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
NASCAR

Breaking It Down: Nashville -- JGR starts strong, but late-race tire strategy backfires

By Austin DickeyJun 28, 2022
Chase Elliott celebrates after Sunday's win in the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. (Photo by Harold Hinson/HHP for Chevy Racing)
NASCAR

Sweet sound: Chase Elliott strums a great tune en route to second Cup win of year at Nashville

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 27, 2022
unnamed (17)
NHRA

VIDEOS: See who won NHRA final rounds at Norwalk -- and how they did it

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 26, 2022
Sunday's NHRA winners at Norwalk, Ohio (from left): Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Robert Hight (Funny Car). Photo courtesy NHRA.
NHRA

NHRA: Salinas, Hight, Enders, Sampey are the big winners at Norwalk, Ohio

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 26, 2022
casey putsch Youtube promo video screenshot
Extras

Introducing The Putsch Perspective video series

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 26, 2022