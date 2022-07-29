Time to double-check your (racing) schedule

From F1 in Hungary to the Cup drivers in Indy hungry for their first win of the season to potentially get them into the upcoming NASCAR playoffs, and from the crazy-tight IndyCar standings and how they'll be impacted in Sunday's road course race, to NHRA, this is one heck of a busy racing weekend.

Here's all the times and TV networks you need to know to catch all the action. Enjoy!

(All Times EDT- Schedule Subject to Change)

Friday, July 29

7:55A F1 Practice 1 ESPNU Hungary

9:30A IndyCar Practice Peacock Indianapolis

10:55A F1 Practice 2 ESPN2 Hungary

1:00P IndyCar Qualifying Peacock Indianapolis

2:00P IndyCar Qualifying Fast 6 Peacock Indianapolis

3:00P NASCAR Xfinity Practice/Qualifying USA Indianapolis

4:30P NASCAR Trucks Qualifying FS1 Brownsburg, Ind.

6:00P ARCA Reese’s 200 FS1 Brownsburg, Ind.

8:00P NASCAR Trucks NASCAR RaceDay FS1 Brownsburg, Ind.

8:30P NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Clash at Claremont 150 FloRacing Claremont, NH

9:00P NASCAR Trucks TSport 200 FS1 Brownsburg, Ind.

(12:15P–Track Opens) NHRA Pro Qualifying–NHRA.TV - Kent, WA.

Graphic courtesy Dylan Bauerle Racing

Saturday, July 30

6:55A F1 Practice 3 ESPN2 Hungary

9:30A NASCAR Xfinity/NASCAR Cup Practice/Qualifying USA Indianapolis

9:55A F1 Qualifying ESPN2 Hungary

11:00A GT World Challenge 24 Hours of Spa-Part 1 CBSSN Stavelot, BE

12:00P IndyCar Pre-Race NBC Indianapolis

12:30P IndyCar Gallagher Grand Prix NBC Indianapolis

2:00P NHRA Pro Qualifying-Friday FS1 Kent, WA

2:30P IndyCar Post-Race Show NBC Indianapolis

3:00P NASCAR Xfinity Countdown to Green NBC Indianapolis

3:30P NASCAR Xfinity Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard NBC Indianapolis

11:00P GT World Challenge 24 Hours of Spa-Part 2 CBSSN Stavelot, BE

(12:15P–Track Opens) 4:15P & 7:00P–NHRA Pro QualifyingNHRA.TV - Kent, WA.

Sunday, July 31

7:30A F1 Grand Prix Sunday ESPN Hungary

8:55A F1 Aramco Magyar Nagydij GP ESPN Hungary

12:00P NASCAR Cup NASCAR RaceDay FS1 Indianapolis

2:00P NASCAR Cup Countdown to Green NBC Indianapolis

2:30P NHRA Pro Qualifying-Saturday FS1 Kent, WA

2:30P NASCAR Cup Verizon 200 at the Brickyard NBC Indianapolis

4:00P NHRA Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals FOX Kent, WA

4:00P GT World Challenge 24 Hours of Spa-Part 3 CBSSN Stavelot, BE

(12:00) 1:30P–NHRA Eliminations: 3:30P–5:10P–6:30P–NHRA.TV -- also 4-7 pm EDT live on FOX

Compliments of Jay Wells Racing.