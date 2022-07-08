Check out this weekend's racing schedule

Skip to main content
William Byron celebrates with a burnout after winning at Atlanta Motor Speedway earlier this year. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

This racing weekend, NASCAR heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway with the Xfinity and Cup Series in tow. The NASCAR Trucks are joined at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car course with the ARCA National series. Formula 1 ventures to Austria to the Red Bull Ring in nearby Spielberg.

SRX goes to the Music City to contest their fourth of six stops at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. The NASCAR Whelen Modified series races at the famous New Jersey Wall Stadium streaming on Saturday night. The World Endurance Championship teams battle it out for six-hours in Monza on Sunday morning.

NHRA and IndyCar returns next weekend.

Have a great racing weekend!

