It's time to check your weekend (racing) schedule

Find out where and when this weekend's racing action will take place in the F1 race at Miami and the NASCAR events at Darlington.

This weekend the United States hosts its first of two Formula 1 appearances with the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix on Sunday on ABC at the Miami International Autodrome.. 2021 F1 champ, Max Verstappen is riding high with his victory from two weeks ago at Imola along with his Oracle Red Bull Racing teammate, Sergio Perez finishing in the runner-up position. It's the inaugural event and should be interesting to watch on this new street course circuit.

NASCAR is going retro with its "Throwback Weekend" at the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. Many teams are using some influential paint schemes from the past to give them life again. Also, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series rolls out Friday night on FS1 for the Dead On Tools 200 followed on Saturday afternoon with the Xfinity Series racing in the Mahindra ROXOR 200.

Enjoy your Racing Weekend!

Jay Wells Racing

