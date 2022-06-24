Check your weekend (racing) schedule

Skip to main content
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Trucks, as well as the Superstar Racing Experience, NHRA and IMSA are all slated for racing this weekend.

AutoRacingDigest.com graphic by Dylan Bauerle Racing.

The NBC and USA networks return this weekend to begin their portion of the NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity seasons.

Coverage kicks off at Nashville Superspeedway with the Xfinity series running in the Tennessee Lottery 250 on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. EDT, while the Cup drivers roll on Sunday for the Ally 400 at 5:00 p.m. EDT on NBC. With only four slots open in the standings for the elite Cup playoffs, winning is quickly becoming paramount with only nine races remaining.

Fox Sports 1 (FS1) serves up on Friday at 7:30 p.m. EDT the Camping World Truck series for the Rackley Roofing 200 in Nashville.

The NHRA goes for back-to-back weekends with their annual running of the Summit Racing Equipment Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio. FS1 starts qualifying coverage on Friday night at 10:30 p.m. EDT following the Truck race. Saturday’s FS1 Nitro coverage comes on Sunday at 1:30 pm. EDT. The live final rounds start Sunday at 3:00 p.m. EDT on FOX. Traction on the dragstrip becomes a premium in these hot summer temperatures with plenty of upsets in the early rounds of eliminations.

The SRX series tries to conquer the South Boston (Va.) Speedway Saturday night on their second of six stops that makes up their schedule of these racing all-stars. The fun starts on CBS at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

IMSA revs up in Watkins Glen for the Sahlen’s 6 Hours of the Glen on USA network at 2:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday. Peacock will stream the complete event starting at 10:40 a.m. EDT.

For streaming fans, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour matches up at the Riverhead Raceway for the Miller Lite 200. This action-pack racing series always entertains and will crank up at 6:00 p.m. EDT on Floracing.com Saturday night.

Formula One is off this weekend but picks up next Friday at Silverstone and the IndyCar series heads to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car course.

Have a great racing weekend

Follow Jay Wells on Twitter @jaywells500.

