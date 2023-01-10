How do you like your Chili (Bowl, that is)? Feast on this week's full schedule!

Do you like your Chili with a little or maybe a lot of spice? Well, however you like it, -- and we're talking about the Chili Bowl, that is!

AutoRacingDigest.com is pleased to announce we'll have Dan and Victoria Beaver on-site starting Wednesday to give you a significant amount of coverage, including previews, features, results and analysis pieces.

So make sure you check in every day to read some great content from our team members that will be on-site!

And for help you keep track of things, here is the full schedule of what folks normally call either "The Chili" or simply "The Bowl"!

37TH LUCAS OIL CHILI BOWL NATIONALS DAILY TIMES AND ORDER OF EVENTS

All times are tentative and subject to change without notice. Times listed are CST.

Monday, January 9, 2023 - Cummins Qualifying Night

9:00AM Building opens

10:00AM.-7:00 PM Trade Show

1:00PM Clear building

1:30PM Open grandstands and pits for entry with ticket or pit pass

2:00PM Drivers draw for heat starting positions at chalkboard

3:00PM Driver’s Meeting

4:00PM Hot laps (by heat race group)

5:00PM Heat Races (est. 8-10 races, 8 laps each)

7:00PM O’Reilly Auto Parts Race of Champions Hot Laps & Qualifying

7:30 PM D Main Races (2 races, TBA to back of corresponding C Main)

8:00PM C Main Races (2 raciness, Top 4 to back of corresponding B Main)

8:30 PM A Qualifier Races (4 races, top 16 in combined passing points to A, balance to Twin Bs)

9:00PM Track Maintenance

9:15PM O’Reilly Race of Champions (25 laps)

9:45 PM B Main Races (Top 4 to A—15 laps each)

10:20 PM A Feature (24 cars-30 laps)

10:30 PM Curfew

Midnight Building closes

Tuesday, January 10, 2023 - Warren CAT Qualifying Night

9:00AM Building opens

10:00AM.-7:00 PM Trade Show

1:00PM Clear building

1:30PM Open grandstands and pits for entry with ticket or pit pass

2:00PM Drivers draw for heat starting positions at chalkboard

3:00PM Driver’s Meeting

4:00PM Hot laps (by heat race group)

5:00PM Heat Races (est. 8-10 races, 8 laps each)

7:30 PM D Main Races (2 races, TBA to back of corresponding C Main)

8:00PM C Main Races (2 raciness, Top 4 to back of corresponding B Main)

8:30 PM A Qualifier Races (4 races, top 16 in combined passing points to A, balance to Twin Bs)

9:00PM Track Maintenance

9:45 PM B Main Races (Top 4 to A—15 laps each)

10:20 PM A Feature (24 cars-30 laps)

10:30 PM Curfew

Midnight Building closes

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 - Smiley's Racing Products Qualifying Night

9:00AM Building opens

10:00AM.-7:00 PM Trade Show

1:00PM Clear building

1:30PM Open grandstands and pits for entry with ticket or pit pass

2:00PM Drivers draw for heat starting positions at chalkboard

3:00PM Driver’s Meeting

4:00PM Hot laps (by heat race group)

5:00PM Heat Races (est. 8-10 races, 8 laps each)

7:30 PM D Main Races (2 races, TBA to back of corresponding C Main)

8:00PM C Main Races (2 raciness, Top 4 to back of corresponding B Main)

8:30 PM A Qualifier Races (4 races, top 16 in combined passing points to A, balance to Twin Bs)

9:00PM Track Maintenance

9:45 PM B Main Races (Top 4 to A—15 laps each)

10:20 PM A Feature (24 cars-30 laps)

10:30 PM Curfew

Midnight Building closes

Thursday, January 12, 2023 - JCT Qualifying Night

9:00AM Building opens

10:00AM.-7:00 PM Trade Show

1:00PM Clear building

1:30PM Open grandstands and pits for entry with ticket or pit pass

2:00PM Drivers draw for heat starting positions at chalkboard

3:00PM Driver’s Meeting

4:00PM Hot laps (by heat race group)

5:00PM Heat Races (est. 8-10 races, 8 laps each)

7:30 PM D Main Races (2 races, TBA to back of corresponding C Main)

8:00PM C Main Races (2 raciness, Top 4 to back of corresponding B Main)

8:30 PM A Qualifier Races (4 races, top 16 in combined passing points to A, balance to Twin Bs)

9:00PM Track Maintenance

9:45 PM B Main Races (Top 4 to A—15 laps each)

10:20 PM A Feature (24 cars-30 laps)

10:30 PM Curfew

Midnight Building closes

Friday, January 13, 2023 - Hard Rock Casino, Tulsa Qualifying Night

9:00AM Building opens (Must have ticket or pit pass to enter grandstands or pits)

10:00AM.-7:00 PM Trade Show

2:00PM Drivers draw for heat starting positions at chalkboard

3:00PM Driver’s Meeting

4:00PM Hot laps (by heat race group)

5:00PM Heat Races (est. 8-10 races, 8 laps each)

7:30 PM D Main Races (2 races, TBA to back of corresponding C Main)

8:00PM C Main Races (2 raciness, Top 4 to back of corresponding B Main)

8:30 PM A Qualifier Races (4 races, top 16 in combined passing points to A, balance to Twin Bs)

9:00PM Track Maintenance

9:45 PM B Main Races (Top 4 to A—15 laps each)

10:20 PM A Feature (24 cars-30 laps)

10:30 PM Curfew

Midnight Building closes

Saturday, January 14, 2023 - It's Driller Time

7:00AM Building opens (Must have ticket or pit pass to enter grandstands)

8:00AM-7:00PM Trade Show

8:00AM Pit Passes on Sale

8:00AM Chapel Service

9:00AM N & O Main Hot Laps (3 or 4 races)

9:15AM O Mains (1 or 2 races, 10 laps or 10 min. time limit)

9:45AM N Mains (2 races, 10 laps or 10 min. time limit)

10:15AM M Mains (1 or 2 races, 10 laps or 10 min. time limit)

10:45AM L Mains (2 races, 10 laps or 10 min. time limit)

11:15AM K Mains (2 races, 10 laps or 10 min. time limit)

11:45AM J Mains (2 races, 10 laps or 10 min. time limit)

12:15AM I Mains (2 races, 10 laps or 10 min. time limit)

12:45PM H Mains (2 races, 10 laps or 10 min. time limit)

1:15PM G Mains (2 races, 10 laps or 10 min. time limit)

1:45PM Track Maintenance

2:00PM F Mains (2 races, 10 laps or 10 min. time limit)

2:30PM E Mains (2 races, 10 laps or 10 min. time limit)

3:40PM D Mains (2 races, 15 laps, 20 cars each)

5:15PM Track Maintenance

5:45PM #DoItForGrady Pole Shuffle Hot Laps

6:00PM #DoItForGrady Pole Shuffle

6:30PM Opening ceremonies Grand Marshall/Parade of States

7:40PM C Mains (2 races - 15 laps each - 20 cars each)

8:40PM B Mains (2 races - 20 laps each - 20 cars each)

10:00PM A Main (55 laps - 24 cars)

Submitted By: Bryan Hulbert / courtesy ChiliBowl.com