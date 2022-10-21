Skip to main content
It's time for this weekend's racing schedule

NASCAR competes this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the third-from-last race of the season. Bubba Wallace will not be competing in the event, as he's suspended due to his road rage incident on Kyle Larson this past Sunday at Las Vegas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

F1 is back in the USA, while NASCAR hits Homestead-Miami
The weeks remaining in the 2022 racing schedule are clicking off faster, it seems, with each passing week.

While F1 will continue going for several more weeks, including this week's race on USA turf at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, NASCAR is now down to only three weeks remaining.

And while the racing action at Homestead-Miami Speedway could be intense, at least NASCAR won't have Bubba Wallace around -- he's suspended for this weekend's race due to his road rage incident on Kyle Larson this past Sunday at Las Vegas.

Okay, so without further adieu, here's where the races will be, as well as what to watch and when/where to watch them:

22Motorsports-TV-Schedule-October-21-23-SCHEDULE

