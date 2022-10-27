Skip to main content
Keep track of this weekend's busy race schedule

Keep track of this weekend's busy race schedule

We've got a big weekend of racing. Don't miss a minute of the action with our weekly schedule compiled by our own Jay Wells.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

If you ever needed to watch racing virtually non-stop, then this is your weekend! It’s Halloween and there’s plenty of ghoulish mysteries yet to be solved and the truth will be revealed on Sunday.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

Well, we’re going to start the racing action this weekend on Thursday at Martinsville Speedway for the conclusion of the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Modified Series.

Jon McKennedy is seeking his fifth title and is going to have to hold off a very competitive Ronnie Silk, who trails by six points. Still in the running are defending champion Justin Bonsignore and Eric Goodale.

The Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 streams online at 8:00 p.m. EDT on FloRacing.com.

NASCAR Cup

With championship contention still in play, yep, it’s all on the line for the divisions of NASCAR. Who will be the other three to make the march to Phoenix in joining Joey Lagano for NASCAR’s Championship 4 next weekend.

Now the next stepping stone is the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway. This Fall Brawl has Chase Elliott marked as the favorite, but Ross Chastain and William Byron will have something to say about that.

Everyone knows Virginian Denny Hamlin is on the outside of the Cup points total of the playoffs and Martinsville Speedway couldn’t have come at a better time. The five-time winner -- with two of those in the fall of the year -- has been the master of Martinsville in the past. Along with Hamlin is Ryan Blaney who has never won there, but does have two runner-up finishes.

Unfortunately, drivers Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe find themselves out of contention unless one of the two can go out and win the Xfinity 500 and punch their ticket to Phoenix, thus knocking somebody out.

When H. Clay Earles built Martinsville Speedway in 1947, his purpose was to provide the best racing action and the best track in NASCAR. Little did he know the paperclip design would provide such great racing and it’s one of the cleanest tracks serving the best hot dogs -- the famous "Martinsville Hot Dogs" -- anywhere. The Round of 8 ends on Sunday and the top 4 will be the only drivers still standing for the championship race next weekend at Phoenix.

The unique Half-Mile of Mayhem will provide tons of fender-grinding action and tempers will be flaring. Could reprisal scenarios present themselves in the latter stages of the race that could completely change the outcome on Sunday? Stay tuned.

NBC will air the Xfinity 500 at 2:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

NHRA

NHRA is on special notice this weekend as three-time NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart will make his quarter-mile debut as a drag racer steering a competitive Top Alcohol Dragster this weekend on the strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. His announcement on Tuesday definitely has turned heads and how he will do remains to be seen.

The Nevada Nationals will feature the entire Camping World Series and it appears that newcomer Justin Ashley with his crew chief, Mike Green, have turned back Brittany Force, Antron Brown and defending champ Steve Torrence in 2022.

Funny Car is the one to watch. Robert Hight has a slim 10-point over last year’s champ, Ron Capps. Every qualifying round will be under scrutiny and Sunday’s eliminations will be pivotal in who is in command going into Pomona for points and a half in two weeks.

Pro Stock is pretty much a pathway in seeing Erica Enders reach her fifth title and rule supreme in the class. And in Pro Stock Motorcycle, Matt Smith has a 51-point lead over Joey Gladstone and if Smith can continue his momentum, he seems unstoppable.

All the NHRA coverage is on Sunday, Oct. 30 with a qualifying show in the morning and the finals airing on FS1 at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

Formula One

Formula One has three events remaining and although the championship has already been decided with Max Verstappen repeating as the World Champion, there’s still plenty left to be decided. It’s a battle for second between Scuderia Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez. It’s Perez’s home track and the crowd is definitely behind him.

This weekend finds the F1 teams at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit for the Mexico City Grand Prix. The anticipated crowd of over 400,000 has always been a hotbed for F1 and it’s still a hard-fought race for pride and solid work. The excitable crowd will bring enthusiasm and the feel will be electric.

Be sure to check the Auto Racing Digest’s Motorsports TV Schedule to get the exact times and places. We don’t want you to miss a single event.

Be safe and wishing everyone a great racing weekend.

Follow Jay Wells on Twitter @jaywells500.

**********

9255fa61036ba920a17a718ad2cc7f66-0
9255fa61036ba920a17a718ad2cc7f66-1

ARD 2
Extras

Keep track of this weekend's busy race schedule

By Jay Wells
Kyle Larson may not be able to defend last year's championship any longer, but that doesn't mean he has stopped winning. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
NASCAR

Even though he's out of the championship battle, Larson will keep fighting to the end

By Kirby Arnold
Two of the seven drivers still vying to reach the Championship Four race at Phoenix in two weeks - William Byron (left) and Christopher Bell (right), lead the field on a pace lap prior to Sunday's Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NASCAR

Just one more race now left to determine who battles for NASCAR Cup championship

By Michael Eubanks
F1-logo
Formula One

Bryce’s Bets: Austin (Circuit of the Americas)

By Bryce Kelly
NASCAR competes this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the third-from-last race of the season. Bubba Wallace will not be competing in the event, as he's suspended due to his road rage incident on Kyle Larson this past Sunday at Las Vegas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Extras

It's time for this weekend's racing schedule

By Jay Wells
Bubba Wallace won't be at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend because he's been suspended for the race due to his egregious actions this past Sunday at Las Vegas. Photo: USA Today Sports / Jay Biggerstaff
NASCAR

Breaking It Down: Reflecting back on the week that was for Bubba

By Austin Dickey
Sunday's NHRA winners in Dallas (from left): Ron Capps (Funny Car), Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Justin Ashley (Top Fuel). Photo courtesy NHRA.
NHRA

NHRA: Ashley, Capps, Enders, Arana Jr. pick up huge playoff wins at Texas

By Jerry Bonkowski
Kyle Larson didn't deserve the car or physical retaliation he got from Bubba Wallace in Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace deserves hefty fine, points penalty and suspension for Larson incidents

By Jerry Bonkowski