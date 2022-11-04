This weekend's racing schedule: it's all about NASCAR!

Skip to main content
NASCAR wraps up its three major series championships this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.
All right, NASCAR race fans, this is it.

The entire season of hard work, speed and a little luck, all comes down to one race at Phoenix International Raceway.

It’s the NASCAR Trucks, Xfinity, and the Cup Series all going for Championships on the one-mile oval for a battle in the desert.

You will find in this article all the numbers and comparisons of each division to give our readers more of an insight as to what the drivers’ season has given.

Now in the Cup series, the Las Vegas Odd Makers has given the nod to Chase Elliott at 5-2, Christopher Bell at 7-2 with Joey Logano and Ross Chastain at 4-1 odds.

As statistics go, Ross Chastain is the favorite. He has 2 wins, has led 692 laps with an average finish of 10.55. Elliott has five wins, has led 857 laps and has an average finish of 16.33. Christopher Bell has 3 wins, has led 573 laps with an average finish of 12.22. Joey Logano has 3 wins, has led 597 laps with an average finish 13.33.

The NASCAR Cup Series championship is on Sunday, November 6 on NBC Network starting at 1:30 p.m. EST.

In the Xfinity Series, it’s Noah Gragson, Ty Gibbs, Josh Berry, and Justin Allgaier all going for the big prize of becoming Xfinity Champion.

Gragson has 8 wins, has led 975 laps with an average finish of 8.3. Ty Gibbs has 6 wins, has led 865 laps with an average finish of 9.4. Josh Berry has 3 wins, has led 356 laps with an average finish of 10.7. Justin Allgaier has 5 wins, has led 737 laps with an average finish of 10.8.

The Xfinity Series Championship race is on Saturday afternoon starting at 5:30 p.m. EDT on USA Network.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series shows Zane Smith has 3 wins, has led 415 laps with an average finish of 8.0. Chandler Smith has 3 wins, has led 440 laps with an average finish of 9.0. Ty Majeski has 2 wins, has led 306 laps with an average finish of 9.6. Ben Rhodes has 1 win, has led 263 laps with an average finish of 12.1.

The Camping World Truck Series Lucas Oil 150 Championship race will air on FS1 on Friday night at 10:00 p.m. EDT.

Be sure to check the Auto Racing Digest’s Motorsports TV Schedule to get the exact times and places. We don’t want you to miss a single event.

F1 and the NHRA returns next weekend for Brazil and Pomona as the racing season winds down.

Don’t forget to reset your clocks Saturday night as we fall back one hour.

Be safe and wishing everyone a great racing weekend.

Follow Jay Wells on Twitter @jaywells500.

