Time to check your weekend racing schedule

Although the weather may be getting cooler around the country, the action on the track is red hot and the pressure is building with each lap.

Formula One is battling in the Honda Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit and the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series are hitting the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Bank of America Roval 400 weekend.

**********

Formula One

This should be the race the Oracle/Red Bull team seal the deal and give Max Verstappen his second F1 World Championship in Japan. Mad Max has an insurmountable lead with 341 points and leads Charles Leclerc by 104 points.

Now the eyes shift onto who will finish second. Leclerc is barely holding on with a 2-point edge over last week’s winner, Sergio Perez (237-235). Holding down fourth is George Russell with 203 points, 32 behind Perez, and has a razor-slim 1-point advantage over Carlos Sainz in fifth.

Weather is going to play a role in the race and it appears rain is coming on Friday and Sunday. After Singapore, most drivers have seen their fair share of rain and Suzuka has notoriously been known for weather issues.

Now if you a true F1 fan, you’re going to have stay up a little late with qualifying airing on Saturday at 1:55 a.m. EDT on ESPN2. The Honda Japanese Grand Prix starts at 12:55 a.m. EDT on Sunday, October 9 on ESPN2.

**********

NASCAR

Chase Elliott paved his way to the NASCAR Playoff Round of 8 after winning the competitive YellaWood 500 at Talladega. Now the standings find Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, and Joey Logano also in the Top 5.

Those below the cutline are Austin Cindric (+0), who due to a tie-breaker shares ninth-place with Chase Briscoe. In the No. 10 position is William Byron, down by 11, with Christopher Bell (-33) and Alex Bowman (-54), who stepped out of the seat due to concussion protocol before Talladega, bringing up the rear

The Bank of America Roval 400 is like a home race with many of the teams sleeping in their own beds and racing during the day at the track. The Drive for the Cure 250 for Xfinity racers airs on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT on NBC. The Bank of America Roval 400 gets the wheels rolling on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. EDT on NBC.

**********

ARCA

The ARCA Menard’s Series closes out its 2022 season at Toledo Speedway this weekend and MAVTV has all the coverage.

What makes the finale so interesting is points leader Nick Sanchez, with 882 points, is driving for a title. But right behind him and looking for an upset is Daniel Dye, who trails Sanchez by only 2 points. Rajah Caruth is in third place, 39 points out of the lead.

MAVTV broadcasts the Shore Line 200 on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

**********

NASCAR Modifieds

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour heads to Thompson (CT) Speedway for the running of the Phoenix Communications 150. FloRacing.com will stream the penultimate Modified race of 2022 on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. EDT.

Jon McKennedy has a 3-point lead each over tour rivals Justin Bonsignore and Ron Silk, with Eric Goodale mathematically still in contention with 22 points in arrears. The NWMT settles the score with the season-ending event at Martinsville Speedway on Thursday, October 27.

NHRA returns to action next weekend to kick off the second half of the six-race Countdown to the Championship with the Stampede of Speed at the Texas Motorplex for the Texas FallNationals.

Be sure to check the Auto Racing Digest’s Motorsports TV Schedule to get the exact times and places. We don’t want you to miss a single event.

Be safe and wishing everyone a great racing weekend.

