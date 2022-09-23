What time is it? It's time to check your weekend racing schedule

They always say things are "Bigger and Better" in Texas -- and we’re all going to find out this weekend when NASCAR stampedes into the Texas Motor Speedway for the start of the Cup Series' second of three playoff segments with only 12 drivers remaining.

Upstarts like Chris Buescher, who won last week at Bristol, are injecting their potential and raised the bar to 19 different winners in 2022, tying the mark set in 2001. But don't be surprised if that record falls, as there's still seven races remaining in the playoffs!

The Xfinity series starts the action on Saturday on USA Network at 10:30 a.m. EDT with practice and qualifying followed by the Cup Series at 12:30 p.m. EDT. The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 starts at 3:00 p.m. EDT on USA Network

Sunday brings the weekend's main event, NASCAR Cup's Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500, to the 1.5-mile oval. Countdown to Green starts at 2:30 p.m. EDT, followed by the race at 3:30 p.m. EDT on USA Network.

The NHRA is back at the zMAX Dragway in suburban Charlotte this weekend for the Betway Carolina Nationals, the second of six Countdown to the Championship playoff races. Funny Cars and Top Fuel dragsters will light up the Friday night skies with qualifying airing live at 7:00 p.m. EDT on FS1.

Saturday's qualifying is shown on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. EDT on FS1, followed by final eliminations at 3:00 p.m. EDT on FS1. The Countdown continues at 12:00 noon EDT for NHRA.TV viewers.

For Formula One fans, just hang in there. The series returns next weekend in Singapore.