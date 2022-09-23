Skip to main content
What time is it? It's time to check your weekend racing schedule

What time is it? It's time to check your weekend racing schedule

NASCAR and NHRA share the spotlight again this weekend, with Formula One due back next week
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

They always say things are "Bigger and Better" in Texas -- and we’re all going to find out this weekend when NASCAR stampedes into the Texas Motor Speedway for the start of the Cup Series' second of three playoff segments with only 12 drivers remaining.

Upstarts like Chris Buescher, who won last week at Bristol, are injecting their potential and raised the bar to 19 different winners in 2022, tying the mark set in 2001. But don't be surprised if that record falls, as there's still seven races remaining in the playoffs!

The Xfinity series starts the action on Saturday on USA Network at 10:30 a.m. EDT with practice and qualifying followed by the Cup Series at 12:30 p.m. EDT. The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 starts at 3:00 p.m. EDT on USA Network

Sunday brings the weekend's main event, NASCAR Cup's Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500, to the 1.5-mile oval. Countdown to Green starts at 2:30 p.m. EDT, followed by the race at 3:30 p.m. EDT on USA Network.

The NHRA is back at the zMAX Dragway in suburban Charlotte this weekend for the Betway Carolina Nationals, the second of six Countdown to the Championship playoff races. Funny Cars and Top Fuel dragsters will light up the Friday night skies with qualifying airing live at 7:00 p.m. EDT on FS1.

Saturday's qualifying is shown on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. EDT on FS1, followed by final eliminations at 3:00 p.m. EDT on FS1. The Countdown continues at 12:00 noon EDT for NHRA.TV viewers.

For Formula One fans, just hang in there. The series returns next weekend in Singapore. 

22Motorsports-TV-Schedule-September-23-25-Schedule

AutotraderEchoPark500_2022
Extras

What time is it? It's time to check your weekend racing schedule

By Jay Wells
Chris Buescher celebrate after winning Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)Photo 15 of 15
NASCAR

Breaking It Down: What happened at Bristol, but more importantly, WHY?

By Austin Dickey
Winners in Sunday's first race of the six-race NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs, from left: Joey Gladstone (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car) and Erica Enders (Pro Stock). Photo courtesy NHRA.
NHRA

NHRA: Big upset in playoff opener as Austin Prock takes Top Fuel at Reading (check out VIDEOS!)

By Jerry Bonkowski
Austin Dillon reacts after an on-track incident during Saturday's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Dillon ultimately was eliminated from advancing to the second round of the playoffs. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NASCAR

NASCAR at Bristol: Full results, notes & updated point standings going into 2nd round

By Jerry Bonkowski
Chris Buescher hasn't had much to celebrate this year, but he certainly did Saturday after winning the third playoff race of the season at Bristol Motor Speedway. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NASCAR

Should NASCAR reward non-playoff qualifiers who beat its 'best of the best'?

By Jerry Bonkowski
All is forgiven - well, kind of -- between Alex Palou and Chip Ganassi, as it was announced Wednesday that they'll stay together for 2023 after reaching a mutual agreement. Photo: IndyCar / Travis Hinkle.
IndyCar

Was there really any other way the Alex Palou situation could have amicably ended up?

By Gregg Fielding
Another race, another win for Max Verstappen, who won again for the 11th time this past Sunday at Monza. He can clinch the F1 title when the series resumes racing in two weeks in Singapore. Photo: USA Today Sports / David Kirouac
Formula One

It's official: there's no stopping Max Verstappen

By Gregg Fielding
Bubba Wallace has been building towards Sunday's win at Kansas, so it's not an entire surprise. Now, let's see what he does for an encore. Photo: USA Today Sports / Jasen Vinlove
NASCAR

Breaking It Down: After a second-half season surge, Bubba Wallace finally cashes in

By Austin Dickey