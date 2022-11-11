Who says racing is over for the year? We still have plenty of action and a schedule for you!

Skip to main content
Top Fuel driver Brittany Force is enjoying her best season yet. But she has to have the race of her life Sunday if she hopes to win another championship, as she comes into the weekend with a very shaky seven-point lead over Justin Ashley, as well as several other more distant challengers. Photo courtesy NHRA.

Plenty of horsepower remains in '22 with NHRA, F1 and WEC this weekend
Sure, IndyCar and NASCAR have sailed on into a long fall and winter's hibernation.

But there's still racing this weekend and next. And as the racing season winds down, what’s left is still pretty interesting:

**********

NHRA

The NHRA still has three out of four Camping World Championships yet to be decided and they will all be settled in this weekend's season-ending Auto Club NHRA Finals at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, California.

For the Finals, NHRA has boosted the points to points and a half, giving each round 30 points and providing the Top Fuel class plenty of potential for upsets.

Brittany Force has a 7-point lead over Justin Ashley, by 66 over Mike Salinas, 78 points ahead of Antron Brown, while defending champion Steve Torrence is 87 points back, and that all sums up the championship contenders in Top Fuel.

In Funny Car, Robert Hight has a 61-point lead over Ron Capps, while Matt Hagan is 63 points back. Both would have to make up two rounds of eliminations to overcome the deficit.

In Las Vegas, Erica Enders clinched her fifth NHRA Pro Stock Championship over Aaron Stanfield and Troy Coughlin, Jr.

Lastly, in Pro Stock Motorcycle, Matt Smith holds a firm lead of 104 points over Joey Gladstone and unless something severe happens, he sees his sixth title clearly in view.

The Auto Club NHRA Finals will air on FS1 starting with qualifying at 2:00 p.m. EST on Sunday followed by live coverage starting at 4:00 p.m. EST.

**********

Formula 1

F1 fans are loving the traditional Interlagos race at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace Circuit in Sao Paulo, Brazil. One of the longest-standing F1 events has always created drama and this year will continue that trend.

Max Verstappen has the 2022 championship wrapped up, and his Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez, both occupy the first two slots with Ferrari’s Charles LeClerc down by five points to Perez with only two races to go.

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix will have a Sprint-style qualifying format with racing for starting positions starting Saturday at 2:25 p.m. EST on ESPNEWS.

Grand Prix Sunday kicks off the Heineken Grande Premio De Sao Paulo at 11:30 a.m. EST on ESPN2.

The race will air on ABC starting at 12:55 p.m. EST on Sunday, November 13.

**********

WEC

The World Endurance Championship wraps up its season with the running of the 8 Hours of Bahrain.

Motor Trend Network will air the race starting at 5:30 a.m. EST on Saturday.

Be sure to check the Auto Racing Digest’s Motorsports TV Schedule to get the exact times and places. We don’t want you to miss a single event.

Be safe and we wish everyone a great racing weekend.

Follow Jay Wells on Twitter @jaywells500.

22Motorsports-TV-Schedule-November-11-13-SCHEDULE

