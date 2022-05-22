Bryce’s Bets: F1's Spanish Grand Prix

Get your betting balance ready race fans: It’s race weekend! After a week off, Formula One is back at Barcelona for Round 6 of the championship.

Before we get to the bets that’ll win, let’s take a look at how my bets did in the last round at Miami, two weeks ago.

A cash sign - $ - means it hit, an X means it didn’t.

Miami Bets

Max Verstappen+180 to Win $

Despite starting third, Verstappen had the pace and caught Charles Leclerc early and won his first race this year. He is now only 19 points down on Leclerc in the championship.

Charles Leclerc-133 to Win X

Leclerc got passed by Verstappen early and cruised to a second place finish at Miami. This bet was a loss but it was still a good bet since Verstappen and Leclerc have been the only drivers capable of winning so far.

Lance Stroll+170 Top Ten Finish $

This bet was looking good after qualifying until Stroll and his teammate Sebastian Vettel had to start from pit lane. Stroll made a valiant effort and had the pace to finish tenth.

Sebastian Vettel+170 Top Ten Finish X

Vettel had even better pace than Stroll and was helped out by the safety car. He got up into eighth before he had a collision with Mick Schumacher late in the race. This one hurt but 2-2 isn’t bad.

****************************

Now onto this weekend at Spain! Once again, all odds come from SI Sportsbook. Here's our best picks, including potential surprises/longshots:

Charles Leclerc +140 to Win

This is a fantastic value bet. Leclerc starts on pole and has topped every single session at Barcelona. It seems like Vegas is counting on Verstappen to have better race pace since he has won the last two races. However, Barcelona is a hard track to pass on. The track also suits Ferrari better since the straights aren’t very long. Also, Leclerc has won all four of his wins in his career from pole.

George Russell +170 Top 3 Finish

The adjustments Mercedes has made since Miami have looked to improved the car. Russell has been quick in all the practice sessions. Russell has been remarkably consistent this year despite poor qualifying performances. He is the only driver to have finished in the top five in all races this year. Russell did this despite not qualifying higher than sixth and lower than tenth twice. Russell is now in an advantageous position to capitalize on his race-day speed. Take him here to get his second podium.

Mick Schumacher +120 Top Ten Finish

Schumacher has gotten off to rough start. He and Nicholas Latifi are the only two current drivers who have not scored points. That is not good company to keep. Schumacher has been outdriven by his teammate Kevin Magnussen. He looked like he was going to score points in Miami before he collided with Vettel. Schumacher is starting a career-best tenth. Look for Schumacher to finish well on a track the Haas cars look quick on. It’s now or never if Schumacher wants to get this season off the ground.

Fernando Alonso +160 Top Ten Finish

This bets is the one I feel the least confident in. Alonso is starting 17th, after he failed to post a lap time at the end of Q3. He has a lot of ground to make up. However, he was quicker in the practice sessions and has failed to score any points since the first race. I’d put a half-unit or a full unit on Alonso if you’re feeling risky. There are going to be crashes and retirements which put him closer to the top ten. He needs these points and he has a good chance of getting them.

Keep your eyes open for more betting posts. The Monaco Grand Prix is next weekend and so is the Indy 500. It should be an exciting weekend. Best of luck with the bets!