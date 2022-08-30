Breaking It Down: Not a matter of if, but when, Verstappen clinches F1 title

Whatever doubts remained in the battle for the Formula 1 championships for 2022 were put to rest on Sunday.

Max Verstappen, who started in 15th position on the grid due to engine replacement penalties, didn’t so much drive past the rest of the field as he completely disregarded their existence on the way to his 10th win of the season.

It took all of 15 laps for the Dutch driver to take over the lead of the race, and although the tire change sequence meant he was still considered in the second-best position at that point, he gave back the lead on a pit stop and on Lap 18 went past Carlos Sainz to take over the front for good.

By race’s end teammate Sergio Perez, who had started in 2nd position, ended up finishing there as well, trailing Verstappen by 18 seconds. While it will take the series about three more months to complete the remaining eight events on the calendar, the only drama Verstappen and Red Bull have left in front of them is in which city they will mathematically clinch the championships.

The event marked the first time in three years that fans got the opportunity to see racing at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, following the 2020 contest being held without spectators due to the pandemic and a 2021 “race” which consisted of two laps of the competitors driving around the circuit behind a safety car.

And after some serious shuffling of the grid due to a slew of penalties from teams going beyond their seasonal engine change limits, anticipation for a wild day on the pass-friendly track was running high.

The starting grid, besides having Verstappen in 15th, had penalty takers Charles Leclerc, Esteban Ocon and Lando Norris occupying the next three spots, with Valtteri Bottas in 13th having received a slightly lighter equipment change-based sentence than the rest.

Zhou Guanyu and Mick Schumacher also were convicted members of the engine-swap gang and started in the back row.

While the first lap had Verstappen and the other offenders attempting to make up places quickly, the two Mercedes' went immediately on the attack at Fernando Alonso, who had qualified ahead of them in third.

While George Russell swept past Alonso and Perez at the start, Lewis Hamilton would make a critical error attempting to pass Alonso at the Les Combes turn on Lap 1, launching himself into the air with a wheel-to-wheel hit after sharply turning in, leaving the Spanish driver helpless to avoid the contact.

While Alonso’s car would survive the episode mostly unharmed, Hamilton would attempt to continue after successfully landing his airborne vehicle, but shortly thereafter had to retire from the race with damage.

Charles Leclerc was unable to join Verstappen’s early race tour of the field, as a visor tear-off -- which Ferrari claimed was from Verstappen -- lodged in a vent in Leclerc’s car, requiring an early trip to the pits to have it removed.

But the new car regulations for 2022 which were intended to increase cars being able to stay close together seemed to finally work to perfection at Spa, and cars with a DRS advantage had little trouble making overtakes.

Verstappen saw virtually no attempt made by any driver to put up a battle as they watched him go past, with the brief exception of his teammate Perez, who managed to keep the Dutch driver behind for about two laps before surrendering.

For his part, Perez had no trouble with the remainder of the field, finishing nine seconds ahead of Sainz, who was able to hold off Russell for the final podium spot. Hamilton’s early exit from the race means that Mercedes now trails Ferrari by 41 points for third place in the constructor standings, which appears to be the battle to watch for the remainder of the year.

Through the Field

Despite no obvious faults by the drivers or the team, the day was truly miserable for McLaren, with Lando Norris only able to finish 12th from his start of 17th, after spending much of the day in the middle of a DRS train.

Daniel Ricciardo got the same level of result which has led to his recently announced upcoming divorce from the team at the end of the current season, finishing 15th after being handed a start of 7th due to the penalties to the field.

-- McLaren is now 20 points behind Alpine in the standings, with the latter getting a 7th place finish by Esteban Ocon and a sixth from Alonso, who was promoted one spot after the race’s end due to a pit lane speeding violation on Leclerc.

-- Ferrari was nearly able to survive an entire event without a strategic blunder, but brought Leclerc into the pits at the end of the race to attempt to use new soft tires to gain the single point for the fastest lap (an attempt that failed), and then managed to lose two points from the spot he lost due to the pit lane violation.

-- Sebastian Vettel, in his final race at Spa, came in eighth, which included getting past Pierre Gasly on track, bringing Vettel’s Aston Martin team within five points of the Gasly’s Alpha Tauri outfit.

Up Next

The teams can enjoy a four-hour drive from Spa across the border and up to the coast of the Netherlands for the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, where Verstappen will attempt to capture the race for the second time in two tries since the return of the event to the schedule last year. Verstappen will also be after his fourth race win in a row in 2022, and his second double victory in his “two home races”.