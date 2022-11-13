Bryce’s Bets: F1 at Brazil

If anyone missed the Formula One sprint race at Brazil on Saturday, you missed out. That was the season's best sprint race yet and it was an ideal example of what a sprint race can be.

It was all-out action from the start to the end. Numerous leaders throughout, with passing throughout the field. You couldn’t take your eyes off the screen as George Russell won and will start from pole. Lewis Hamilton will be behind him and then comes season champ Max Verstappen.

Carlos Sainz finished second in the sprint race but will receive a five-place grid penalty, resulting in a seventh-place start.

Interlagos is one of the best circuits on the F1 schedule. There’s elevation changes, passing opportunities, banked turns, plenty of speed, changing weather and passionate fans.

What else could you want? Well, I’ll answer my own question: Some great betting picks, that's what!

Here we go with another edition of Bryce's Bets! As always, try and find these picks wherever they have the best odds:

George Russell to Win

Russell has looked good all weekend, except for him going off and beaching his Mercedes in the gravel on Friday. But he rebounded on Saturday to pass Verstappen and pulled away, winning the sprint easily. His odds are over +200, even though he’s on pole. Take Russell to get away well and have Hamilton help slow Verstappen. Russell has a good shot of winning his first Formula One race.

Sebastian Vettel Top 10 Finish

Vettel has been in fine form recently, scoring points in three out of the last four races. He’s starting ninth and he showed great pace in the sprint race. The odds are around –150 or more, but take Vettel to navigate his way through any mixed conditions and drama Interlagos will throw his way.

Kevin Magnussen Top 10 Finish

Magnussen’s Friday pole was incredible, but he doesn’t have the pace to be at the front. He has, however, shown the pace to stay in the Top 10. Starting eighth, he should be able to navigate the race and score some much-needed points for Haas. The odds aren’t great at around –120, but Magnussen should be able to pull it off.

Verstappen and Russell Podium Finish

This parlay pick is feasible as both of these drivers have been super consistent in finishing races this year. That, combined with their pace this weekend, makes this a good parlay. At around –120 odds, you could do worse.

Year Record: 27-30

Year Record: 27-30