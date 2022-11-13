Skip to main content
Bryce’s Bets: F1 at Brazil

Bryce’s Bets: F1 at Brazil

Here's how our resident prognosticator envisions Sunday's penultimate Formula One race playing out
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

If anyone missed the Formula One sprint race at Brazil on Saturday, you missed out. That was the season's best sprint race yet and it was an ideal example of what a sprint race can be.

It was all-out action from the start to the end. Numerous leaders throughout, with passing throughout the field. You couldn’t take your eyes off the screen as George Russell won and will start from pole. Lewis Hamilton will be behind him and then comes season champ Max Verstappen.

Carlos Sainz finished second in the sprint race but will receive a five-place grid penalty, resulting in a seventh-place start.

Interlagos is one of the best circuits on the F1 schedule. There’s elevation changes, passing opportunities, banked turns, plenty of speed, changing weather and passionate fans.

What else could you want? Well, I’ll answer my own question: Some great betting picks, that's what!

Here we go with another edition of Bryce's Bets! As always, try and find these picks wherever they have the best odds:

**********

George Russell to Win

Russell has looked good all weekend, except for him going off and beaching his Mercedes in the gravel on Friday. But he rebounded on Saturday to pass Verstappen and pulled away, winning the sprint easily. His odds are over +200, even though he’s on pole. Take Russell to get away well and have Hamilton help slow Verstappen. Russell has a good shot of winning his first Formula One race.

**********

Sebastian Vettel Top 10 Finish

Vettel has been in fine form recently, scoring points in three out of the last four races. He’s starting ninth and he showed great pace in the sprint race. The odds are around –150 or more, but take Vettel to navigate his way through any mixed conditions and drama Interlagos will throw his way.

**********

Kevin Magnussen Top 10 Finish

Magnussen’s Friday pole was incredible, but he doesn’t have the pace to be at the front. He has, however, shown the pace to stay in the Top 10. Starting eighth, he should be able to navigate the race and score some much-needed points for Haas. The odds aren’t great at around –120, but Magnussen should be able to pull it off.

**********

Verstappen and Russell Podium Finish

This parlay pick is feasible as both of these drivers have been super consistent in finishing races this year. That, combined with their pace this weekend, makes this a good parlay. At around –120 odds, you could do worse.

**********

Year Record: 27-30

Best of luck and enjoy the race! Continue to follow @AutoRaceDigest on twitter and read all the best racing content at AutoRacingDigest.com.

F1-logo
Formula One

Bryce’s Bets: F1 at Brazil

By Bryce Kelly
Brittany Force powers her way to re-setting the NHRA national speed record during Friday's qualifying in Pomina, California. Photo: Gary Nastase, Auto Imagery
NHRA

NHRA: Brittany Force re-sets national Top Fuel speed record (see video); is 2nd championship next?

By Michael Eubanks
Robert Hight is ready to become part of NHRA Funny Car history this weekend. Photo courtesy NHRA.
NHRA

NHRA: Will Robert have the 'Hight' advantage for fourth career Funny Car championship?

By Brian Eberly
Could Daniel Ricciardo find his way to IndyCar in 2023? Of all the possible candidates who might jump from F1 to IndyCar, Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel appear to be the most likely to do so. USA Today Sports / Eric Bolte
Formula One

Will we see more F1-to-IndyCar drivers, and who are the top candidates?

By Gregg Fielding
Justin Ashley and Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel dragster powered by Vita C Energy, photo by Ron Lewis
NHRA

NHRA: Top Fuel Championship Within Grasp of Justin Ashley

By Jerry Bonkowski
Top Fuel driver Brittany Force is enjoying her best season yet. But she has to have the race of her life Sunday if she hopes to win another championship, as she comes into the weekend with a very shaky seven-point lead over Justin Ashley, as well as several other more distant challengers. Photo courtesy NHRA.
Extras

Who says racing is over for the year? We still have plenty of action and a schedule for you!

By Jay Wells
Joey Logano celebrates in victory lane after winning the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NASCAR

Joey Logano the epitome of 'Penske Perfect' as he takes his 2nd NASCAR Cup crown

By Kirby Arnold
Ross Chastain wrapped up his best NASCAR season ever Sunday. Even though he fell short of the championship, what he showed promised even greater success going forward in 2023 and beyond. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
NASCAR

Ross Chastain: From watermelon farmer to legitimate potential NASCAR Cup champion

By Michael Eubanks