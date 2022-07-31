Bryce’s Bets: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix

This is a bittersweet weekend for Formula One fans. This weekend will be the second straight week with a race which is great. The unfortunate part is that the Formula One drivers and teams will go on their annual month-long summer break/hiatus after this race.

Fortunately, there are numerous intriguing storylines to watch:

* The first is how did George Russell get pole and what can he do with it? Russell was fifth and eighth in the first two practices. He then put in one of the best laps of his career and took pole by less than one-tenth of a second over Carlos Sainz. With both Ferraris behind Russell, can he hold them off or will he tumble down the lineup as if the lap was an aberration?

* The second storyline is can the Red Bulls rebound after a disastrous qualifying? Sergio Perez never looked comfortable on Saturday and starts the race in 11th. Max Verstappen was looking quick before his car lost power and he couldn’t put in a flying lap in Q3. The championship leader starts tenth. It’ll be difficult for the Red Bulls to get to the front as it’s very tough to overtake on the Hungaroring.

Before this week’s bets are revealed, let’s look back at last week’s bets in France. Like always, a cash sign means it hit, an X means it didn’t.

Charles Leclerc to Win X

Leclerc was on pole and at plus odds but was unable to finish first, as he crashed out of the lead on lap 17 of 53. This is the third time Leclerc has retired from the lead this season. This may have been the final nail in the coffin for Leclerc’s championship hopes.

Max Verstappen to Win $

Verstappen took over the lead from Leclerc’s crash and never looked back. He comfortably won and boosted his championship lead to 63 points. The logic was good here as either Leclerc or Verstappen have won 10 out of 12 races this season.

Daniel Ricciardo Top Ten Finish $

Ricciardo started ninth and finished ninth. The McLaren’s have looked quicker the last few races. Watch out for them again this weekend.

Pierre Gasly Top 10 Finish X

Gasly never found the pace he had in the practice sessions and finished 12th. It’s another disappointing result in a disastrous year for the Frenchman.

Week Record: 2-2

Overall: 18-15

**********

Now, let’s look at the best bets for the race in Hungary on Sunday. These will be picks with no specific odds so find the best ones where you can!

Charles Leclerc to Win

Leclerc is the odds-on favorite even though he starts from third. The Hungaroring has favored the Ferraris and Leclerc is at plus odds to win. The Ferrari driver has been top three in every session. Take him to win and bounce back to cut into Verstappen’s championship lead.

Carlos Sainz to Win

Sainz has had deceptively good pace over the last few races. Unfortunately, he’s caught some bad breaks as his car broke when he would’ve finished second in Austria and he had to start from the back of the grid in France. Sainz has the pace to win this race. Bet on both Ferrari drivers to win as you will make money because they should be the top two in some order.

Fernando Alonso Top 6 Finish

Alonso is starting sixth right behind his teammate. Alonso is a master at holding up cars behind him on tracks where it’s tough to pass. This could happen Sunday. Unfortunately, rain is in the forecast for the race. Trust the veteran two-time world champion to navigate the race and finish in the Top 6, with plus odds for him to do so.

Sebastian Vettel Top 10 Finish

This bet is the biggest longshot as Vettel had an awful qualifying session. In the three practice sessions, Vettel’s worst session landed him in 11th place. But after failing to make it out of Q1 he is starting 18th. Bet on Vettel to navigate some first lap drama and score point on the week he announced his retirement at the end of the season.

Best of luck and enjoy the racing!