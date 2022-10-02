Bryce’s Bets: Singapore Grand Prix

Long time no see Singapore!

Formula One’s first-ever night race is back on the calendar for the first time since 2019. Singapore is arguably the toughest circuit for drivers due to the tight street circuit it offers, along with the humidity and the length of the race.

The weather is also a big variable as well. It was a mixed qualifying session on Saturday, with the drivers starting on intermediate tires and finishing on slick tires. There is the possibility of rain on Sunday, so this could be a fascinating race.

Charles Leclerc is on pole for the ninth time this season. Unfortunately for him, he’s only turned those poles into three wins. Sergio Perez is starting second and Lewis Hamilton is starting third. Championship leader Max Verstappen is starting eighth after he had to abandon his last flying lap because of fuel issues.

Before we get to the picks, a reminder to find these bets wherever you can get the best odds. Let’s get into it!

Charles Leclerc to Win

If you’ve read Bryce’s Bets before, you’re probably rolling your eyes. Leclerc has been my pick to win for the past few races. One of the reasons is because there is no value picking Verstappen. However, I’m picking Chuckie Boy again. He’s starting from pole on a track where it’s very hard to pass. He’s shown great pace throughout the weekend and it doesn’t seem like Verstappen has the pace to storm through the field. But don’t be surprised if Verstappen does just that, as he’s won five races in a row. Leclerc is at plus odds to win, so if he does it will be a good value.

Kevin Magnussen Top 10 Finish

Magnussen and Haas have had a rough second half of the season. He hasn’t scored points in the past five races. But Magnussen has looked quick this weekend and he has a history of being quick as he has the track lap record. There’s great value here with Magnussen finishing in the top 10 at around even odds. He’s starting ninth. Bet on the Haas veteran to score some much-needed points.

Sebastian Vettel Top 10 Finish

The last time Formula One was in Singapore, who won the race? Sebastian Vettel. The four-time world champion has been very successful around the tricky street circuit with five wins. He’s starting from 14th because Aston Martin made a gamble to go on slick tires early that didn’t pay off.

Bet on Vettel at plus odds to navigate his way through the field to a top 10 finish at one of his best tracks.

Leclerc and Magnussen Top 10 Finish

This bet is the rare Formula One parlay, but it’s a good one. On DraftKings you can find this for plus odds. Leclerc is starting from pole and should stay out of trouble as long as he gets a good start. The Ferrari has been much more reliable as of late and that helps Magnussen too, since he has a Ferrari engine with Haas. Bet on these two to avoid trouble and get some much needed points for their championships.

Last Week: 2-2

Year Record: 25-24

