Skip to main content
Bryce’s Bets: Singapore Grand Prix

Bryce’s Bets: Singapore Grand Prix

Our resident F1 oddsmaker, Bryce Kelly, gives you his picks for Sunday's race.

Long time no see Singapore!

Formula One’s first-ever night race is back on the calendar for the first time since 2019. Singapore is arguably the toughest circuit for drivers due to the tight street circuit it offers, along with the humidity and the length of the race.

The weather is also a big variable as well. It was a mixed qualifying session on Saturday, with the drivers starting on intermediate tires and finishing on slick tires. There is the possibility of rain on Sunday, so this could be a fascinating race.

Charles Leclerc is on pole for the ninth time this season. Unfortunately for him, he’s only turned those poles into three wins. Sergio Perez is starting second and Lewis Hamilton is starting third. Championship leader Max Verstappen is starting eighth after he had to abandon his last flying lap because of fuel issues.

Before we get to the picks, a reminder to find these bets wherever you can get the best odds. Let’s get into it!

**********

Charles Leclerc to Win

If you’ve read Bryce’s Bets before, you’re probably rolling your eyes. Leclerc has been my pick to win for the past few races. One of the reasons is because there is no value picking Verstappen. However, I’m picking Chuckie Boy again. He’s starting from pole on a track where it’s very hard to pass. He’s shown great pace throughout the weekend and it doesn’t seem like Verstappen has the pace to storm through the field. But don’t be surprised if Verstappen does just that, as he’s won five races in a row. Leclerc is at plus odds to win, so if he does it will be a good value.

**********

Kevin Magnussen Top 10 Finish

Magnussen and Haas have had a rough second half of the season. He hasn’t scored points in the past five races. But Magnussen has looked quick this weekend and he has a history of being quick as he has the track lap record. There’s great value here with Magnussen finishing in the top 10 at around even odds. He’s starting ninth. Bet on the Haas veteran to score some much-needed points.

**********

Sebastian Vettel Top 10 Finish

The last time Formula One was in Singapore, who won the race? Sebastian Vettel. The four-time world champion has been very successful around the tricky street circuit with five wins. He’s starting from 14th because Aston Martin made a gamble to go on slick tires early that didn’t pay off.

Bet on Vettel at plus odds to navigate his way through the field to a top 10 finish at one of his best tracks.

**********

Leclerc and Magnussen Top 10 Finish

This bet is the rare Formula One parlay, but it’s a good one. On DraftKings you can find this for plus odds. Leclerc is starting from pole and should stay out of trouble as long as he gets a good start. The Ferrari has been much more reliable as of late and that helps Magnussen too, since he has a Ferrari engine with Haas. Bet on these two to avoid trouble and get some much needed points for their championships.

**********

Last Week: 2-2

Year Record: 25-24

Best of luck and enjoy the race! Continue to follow @AutoRaceDigest on Twitter and read all the best racing content at AutoRacingDigest.com.

F1-logo
Formula One

Bryce’s Bets: Singapore Grand Prix

By Bryce Kelly
Max Verstappen has literally run away with this year's championship. And he still has six more races to add to his wins total. Photo: Jerome Miron / USA Today Sports
Formula One

Comparing Max Verstappen’s Dominance to Other Legendary Seasons in the 21st Century

By Bryce Kelly
Bubba Wallace, leads the field during last year's YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 04, 2021. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)
Extras

It's time to check your weekend racing schedule

By Jay Wells
download (4)
NASCAR

Dog gone it, Austin Dillon!

By Jerry Bonkowski
Texas Motor Speedway has struggled to attract fans for the last half-decade, and things don't look like they'll be getting better anytime soon. But somehow, some way, things have to change. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NASCAR

The eyes of Texas are upon Texas Motor Speedway and its future

By Gregg Fielding
Will Denny Hamlin, left, and William Byron be able to race each other clean the rest of the season, particularly in the Championship 4 race in the season finale at Phoenix? Photo: Getty Images.
NASCAR

Breaking It Down: Revisiting Hamlin vs. Byron and the resulting fallout

By Austin Dickey
Chase Elliott didn't have much to smile about after Sunday's race at Texas leaves him just four points above the cutline with two races left in the second round of the playoffs. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NASCAR

Elliott goes from being the Chase-d to the Chaser after Texas mishap

By Kirby Arnold
Tyler Reddick celebrates in victory lane after winning Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
NASCAR

Tyler Reddick gets a consolation prize of sorts by winning Cup race at Texas

By Michael Eubanks