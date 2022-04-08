Say it ain't so, F1: Could you REALLY leave Monaco?

The future of Formula One in Monaco is in question.

Sounds ridiculous. Monaco? One-third of auto racing’s triple crown? F1’s biggest race? They wouldn’t dare, would they?

It’s looking as though they might – or at the idea might be on the table.

Consider: despite all the history and glamour involved, Monaco is subjectively terrible from a racing standpoint. More importantly, it pays a fraction of the sanctioning fees paid to F1 by other circuits.

And with Las Vegas coming on board in 2023, the series now has a new glamour venue to entertain the high rollers who make a yearly pilgrimage to what is more a party than a racing event.

While it would be unfathomable for IndyCar to leave Indianapolis or NASCAR to abandon Daytona, those events are also big paydays for their respective series, while Monaco serves as an attractive loss-leader.

Race cars and racing fans have changed a lot since the first-time cars raced through the streets of the tiny city-state since 1935 (although, remember that F1 has not contested races there 17 times in-between 1935 and 2021, with no races from 1938-1949, 1951-1954, and most recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020).

And while the course has made a few changes over the years, the streets themselves are pretty much the same. And with the F1 cars now having a similar length to some of the luxury yachts that can be seen lining the circuit, actually overtaking a rival has become more of a theoretical concept than a reality.

In 2018, Daniel Ricciardo, after suffering engine trouble, was clogging the track at as much as 15 mph below his expected pace, and was able to keep in front the remainder of the race. The official F1 “highlights” video of the race features two passes, both by Max Verstappen, who had to start at the back of the field and was able to charge up to ninth.

While Ricciardo no doubt did an amazing job to nurse the car home and position the car defensively, fans for the most part are not looking to watch a that type of parade. Monaco has become an event in three parts – qualifying, keeping the car functioning properly, and not driving into anything solid.

And while watching can have its exciting moments, there’s a reason the word “racing” is written in bold on the marquee. Ricciardo’s achievement came down more to watching what the other cars could not do, rather than what Ricciardo could. Other recent runnings have had the podiums decided by crashes or engine failures, but not by passes.

The internet likes to have arguments, and one discussion that has come up many times is what tracks on the schedule should be replaced. Inevitably, there will be many who respond with “Monaco”, bringing about angry replies claiming the heathens who don’t understand Monaco aren’t real F1 fans.

F1 owner Liberty Media is fairly new to this game, and isn’t worried about whether their fans are traditionalists, only whether the numbers keep growing (especially in the lucrative United States market, where the sport is exploding in popularity).

And right now, Liberty has no shortage of countries looking to pay huge fees to get on the F1 schedule. CEO Stefano Domenicali has been making not-so-veiled threats to the series' legacy tracks, stressing modernization is more important than historic value.

But modernization isn’t something likely to happen on the streets of Monte Carlo and goes against the essence of the event. Domenicali has already stepped on tradition by eliminating the Thursday practice, limiting the formerly “four-day party” to three.

This is not a simple decision. Without doubt, if Monaco disappears from the calendar there will be major blowback, including from the drivers, who love challenging the circuit and are not likely to be quiet about their displeasure on social media.

It could make some long-time fans angry enough to stop following the sport, or at least curtail their F1-related spending. But Liberty Media is a company based around profit, not nostalgia, and with the number of races limited by the FIA, the lure of replacing the historical Grand Prix with one paying tens of millions more to the company’s coffers may be too hard to pass up.

To be fair, Monaco track promoters have been in negotiations with F1 for a contract extension since it's current deal expired last year (this year's race is being contested under an option), and obviously many fans, drivers, teams, etc., hope a contract extension will soon be in the offing, perhaps being announced as early as this year's race on May 29th.

But let's not forget that Monaco (even with the one-year option) is one of as many as five tracks whose current contracts are up at the end of this year: Mexico, Belgium and France (Austria is also up, but it has a multi-year option still to play out).

With the sport's revenues continuing to grow, it may be that the decision has already been made. Like any multinational corporation, Liberty has a strategy for continued growth, and that strategy may not include paying homage to the sport’s history.