Ferrari comes out firing on all cylinders in 2022 F1 season opener

Last December, Max Verstappen was celebrating not only a championship, but finally entering the conversation for the top driver in F1.

Now barely three months later, that conversation may be changing again as Verstappen headed to his team debrief to find out what the heck just happened.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari’s mild-mannered Monegasque, had a mistake-free weekend, and after starting from pole position, never surrendered the lead to win the F1 season-opening Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

"Coming into this season, we knew we would be in a better position than we have been for the past two years, but we didn’t know exactly where we would stand," Leclerc said on Ferrari's official website. "To be back on top with a car that is capable of winning feels incredible. A huge thank you to our whole team, you’ve done an amazing job and this victory is for all of you.

"The race was tough and I gave it my all. Whenever I had a bit of margin behind me, I felt in control of the race and was managing the gap well. But after the first stop, things became more tricky. Max challenged me three times and I had to position myself in the right way to reclaim my position each time he passed me. Once the Safety Car came out, we lost the gap we had created and had to start again from zero. I knew I had to do the best restart possible and I am glad I got the job done well.

"Car development will be more significant than in previous years and we have to stay on top of our game. As for this weekend – we did everything right. Pole, fastest lap, the victory and second place for our team. Forza Ferrari!"

Teammate Carlos Sainz finished second, making for one of Ferrari's most spectacular days in a long time.

"This is definitely a day to celebrate for the entire team," Sainz said on Ferrari's official website. "Starting the season with a 1-2 is the perfect reward for the tireless work they have done over the last two years and congrats to Charles on a solid win.

"We also want to share our joy with all our tifosi around the world because we always felt their support even when we were not fighting at the top. ... The great effort to bring Ferrari back to the top, where it belongs, has paid off today and everyone deserves to enjoy it. We’ll keep pushing next week in Saudi. Forza Ferrari!"

While Verstappen and Red Bull were unable to mount a serious challenge to Leclerc, the manufacturer battle seemed reasonably even until a late-race disaster handed Ferrari and Sainz the second podium place as well. After a lap 44 yellow flag due to Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri catching fire, Verstappen immediately began reporting problems with the car on the team radio.

The team was unable to diagnose the issue, and the problems only worsened until he was forced to end his day after slowing on track before pulling into the pits. Even worse for Red Bull, Verstappen’s teammate, Sergio Pérez -- who had inherited third position -- had his engine seize up in the closing moments of the race, which along with Gasly meant three of the four cars carrying the Red Bull powertrains failed to finish due to yet undetermined issues.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said in a post-race interview that the issues with Verstappen and Perez did seem to be related, but said he was hopeful they would not need to replace the power units.

As for Leclerc, although the season is only one race old, there’s no denying he’s a serious contender for the championship. And the same can be said of his Ferrari team, which has done nothing but impress the entire weekend. Sainz, for his part, did not seem satisfied with his second place, and clearly is looking to join his teammate in contention for the championship.

Whether Mercedes can compete with Ferrari and Red Bull remains the series biggest unanswered question. Team boss Toto Wolff said the team is lacking pace in every single area and is downplaying the teams’ chances for the season.

However, Mercedes had not won the previous eight constructors’ championships by being unable to find solutions to problems, and the question may not be can they make up the pace, but can they do it before falling too far behind in the points?

All Smiles:

The past two years have seen the Haas F1 team an ongoing calamity and the Alpha Romeo team largely ignored at the back of the field, But 2022 may be the light at the end of the tunnel for both.

Haas especially had a result which is perhaps shockingly successful, considering the last-minute departure of driver Nikita Mazepin, with newly re-signed replacement Kevin Magnussen coming home fifth in Sunday's race, and sophomore Mick Schumacher finishing just out of the points in 11th place

Schumacher’s day got off to a tough start following an early 360-degree spin at the hands of Esteban Ocon (Ocon received a five-second penalty for the contact), but the Haas car clearly had among the best pace in the mid-field.

Excited cheering could be heard from the Haas garage on Magnussen’s team radio following the finish, and while team principal Gunther Steiner’s remarks were largely unprintable, it was easy to hear in them the release of several years’ worth of tension and frustration.

The future of Haas, which had seemed almost non-existent as recently as a month ago, now looks bright, and the car looks fast. Alpha Romeo saw the spectacular sixth-place qualifying position of Valtteri Bottas dissolve with a poor start that dropped him back all the way to 14th, but solid driving saw him steadily climb back to regain sixth place at the checkered flag.

Meanwhile, rookie teammate Guanyu Zhou showed no sign of lacking confidence, bringing home points in his first Formula One race with a 10th-place finish.

All Questions:

McLaren, Aston Martin and Williams all have in common famed British marquees, Mercedes engines, and a complete lack of competitive pace right now.

Other than the occasional midfield car making an early pitstop or the leaders passing by putting them a lap down, the three teams had no one for company other than each other.

No doubt the teams will be ringing the phone at Mercedes headquarters looking to see if there are any answers coming for the seemingly deficient power unit. They may have to wait until Lewis Hamilton hangs up, however.

Other than the mechanical issues regarding the Red Bull/AlphaTauri cars, and the Schumacher spin, the race was incident-free, with the Gasly fire bringing out the only yellow flag. Pirelli’s new tires showed high degradation despite bringing their three hardest compounds, requiring each team to make at least two pit stops.

Next up:

Next weekend the series goes to the other side of the Arabian Peninsula to Jeddah for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Red Bull will see a flurry of activity looking to solve the issues that kept them from scoring points this week.