Will we see more F1-to-IndyCar drivers, and who are the top candidates?

While Colton Herta was denied the superlicense that would allow him to make the move to Formula 1 (and Alex Palou continues to ponder his possible future), there’s been some recent talk of traffic heading in the opposite direction of the racing career highway.

The lure of IndyCar has been rising among the Formula 1 paddock, primarily driven by the ability of the American series to add additional cars to the field if the stars and the money properly align, something that can’t be done on the globe-trotting series.

And while drivers appreciate IndyCar’s less-demanding schedule and more relaxed environment, perhaps most appealing is the opportunity to be in a car with a chance to win.

Over 20 Formula 1 races have seen only four different drivers take home a winner’s trophy this year, and no one in the remainder of the field has any chance to outdrive either the two Red Bulls or two Ferraris without some freak intervention of fate.

By contrast, IndyCar had nine different winners in its 17 races this year, with seven more achieving at least a podium finish (Formula 1 has had three additional drivers score a top three).

So here’s a look at the possibilities of some of the current F1 drivers making the switch to race full-time in North America:

Daniel Ricciardo – Despite currently being unemployed for 2023, so far an IndyCar move has been a firm “no” for the America-loving Australian. Ricciardo has said that ovals are “too scary” and currently is trying to salvage his career in Formula 1 - although coming off a horrendous season at age 33, his time may be running out.

So, for a driver who has made sudden decisions to switch teams in the past, it’s hard to completely rule out a change in career direction. Perhaps more likely for next year is an appearance in NASCAR (on a road course) with Ricciardo already having been approached for Trackhouse Racing’s “Project 91”, the team’s attempt to open up the series to overseas fans.

Former Formula 1 and Indy 500 champion Jacques Villeneuve has also mentioned plans to race in NASCAR, possibly full-time, although with what team is not currently known.

Nicholas Latifi – The Canadian is also without a job in Formula 1 for next year and has been the subject of rumors of an IndyCar move. While Latifi has denied any sort of deal having been inked, he has not ruled out the possibility, and should he so desire, his family’s money could fund any car on the IndyCar grid that is currently on the short end financially. Stay tuned.

Sebastian Vettel – Vettel announced his retirement from Formula 1 with a primary reason being time to focus on his family, and is unlikely to take a full-time seat in any series. Vettel appears to have a fan in IndyCar’s Graham Rahal, who has done a bit of campaigning to get the four-time world champion to at least take a spin in one of his team’s cars. Vettel has shown some admiration for the Road America circuit, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he takes Rahal up on his offer.

Valtteri Bottas – Bottas will be spending his second year at Alfa Romeo 2023, but with the team set to undergo substantial changes over the next several years, the future is up in the air for the 33-year-old driver. Bottas recently had some positive things to say regarding IndyCar, and the popular driver would be a nice addition to the series somewhere down the road.

As for other possibilities in the future? Lando Norris has talked about doing projects outside Formula 1 with the McLaren organization, but although he watches the Indy 500 and admires the drivers, he’s not sure it’s a challenge he’s willing to take (but there’s plenty of time).

Fernando Alonso is not a fan of the way the DW12 runs with the aeroscreen, and says another shot at the Brickyard is “not a complete no, but I would say it is less of a project."

Sergio Perez says he’d like to attempt the Indy 500 after his Formula 1 career is over, which is likely some ways off.

Before securing his current job with Williams, Alex Albon had considered an IndyCar move, and could revisit the idea when his time in his current home ends.