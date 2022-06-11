OMG: IndyCar drivers fail miserably pronouncing Wisconsin town names (video)
Oh boy, did these drivers ever butcher some of the Cheesehead State's more unique town names. Get ready for some laughs!
In what has become somewhat of a yearly tradition in the Cheesehead State, several of the newer drivers on the IndyCar circuit were asked Friday to try and pronounce some of the most unique-sounding town names in Wisconsin.
Seriously!
Needless to say, they failed miserably -- well, most of them, that is.
But we have to give extra points to Rinus Veekay, who actually did a pretty darn good job in making Wisconsin-ese his third language after his native Dutch and English.
Check out the video below. But fair warning: don't have any food or drink in your mouth when you're watching! LOL