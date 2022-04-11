Skip to main content
IndyCar VIDEOS: Race highlights, post-race press conference and more

IndyCar VIDEOS: Race highlights, post-race press conference and more

Take a deep dive -- a REAL DEEP DIVE -- into all the action from Sunday's Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach!

All videos courtesy IndyCar

Take a deep dive -- a REAL DEEP DIVE -- into all the action from Sunday's Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach!

If you've always wanted to be an IndyCar insider, or sit in on a post-race press conference with the race winner, here's your chance to take in everything around Sunday's Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Because readers of AutoRacingDigest.com have asked for more videos, well, your wish is our command.

There's a LOT of video content here for you to peruse through -- all courtesy of our friends at IndyCar.

As they say in the business, let's go to the videotape (or in this case, the digital tape) ....

****************************************************************

First, we have race highlights, from start to finish:

****************************************************************

Next, we have the IndyCar video news feed (also known as VNF), which has compressed highlights of what happened both before, during and after the race.

Here's the breakdown of what's contained on the VNF, followed by the actual video (courtesy IndyCar):

Race VNF: 2022 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

  1. 0:00-0:05 Slates
  2. 0:05-0:35 No. 5 Pato O'Ward and No. 7 Felix Rosenqvist jersey swap with Los Angeles Rams player Nick Scott
  3. 0:35-0:48 Long Beach scenics
  4. 0:48-0:53 Fans
  5. 0:53-1:11 Green flag, No. 26 Colton Herta leads
  6. 1:11-1:17 No. 4 Dalton Kellett contact with tire barrier
  7. 1:17-1:25 No. 10 Alex Palou first pit stop
  8. 1:25-1:34 No. 10 Alex Palou blends after stop ahead of No. 2 Josef Newgarden and No. 26 Colton Herta
  9. 1:34-1:42 No. 3 Scott McLaughlin spins
  10. 1:42-1:49 No. 10 Alex Palou final pit stop
  11. 1:49-1:58 No. 27 Alexander Rossi slow pit stop
  12. 1:58-2:18 No. 26 Colton Herta crashes in Turn 9
  13. 2:18-2:26 No. 2 Josef Newgarden final pit stop
  14. 2:26-2:34 No. 2 Josef Newgarden blends after stop ahead of No. 10 Alex Palou
  15. 2:34-2:50 No. 2 Josef Newgarden defends lead from No. 10 Alex Palou
  16. 2:50-3:01 No. 60 Simon Pagenaud contact, ends up in flower bed
  17. 3:01-3:12 No. 8 Marcus Ericsson contact
  18. 3:12-3:28 No. 28 Romain Grosjean passes No. 10 Alex Palou for P2
  19. 3:28-3:42 No. 2 Josef Newgarden defends lead from No. 28 Romain Grosjean
  20. 3:42-3:52 No. 48 Jimmie Johnson and No. 18 David Malukas contact
  21. 3:52-4:01 No. 48 Jimmie Johnson out of car
  22. 4:01-4:14 Final restart, No. 2 Josef Newgarden maintains lead over No. 28 Romain Grosjean
  23. 4:14-4:24 No. 51 Takuma Sato and No. 21 Rinus VeeKay contact
  24. 4:24-4:34 No. 2 Josef Newgarden takes the checkered flag
  25. 4:34-4:42 No. 2 crew celebrates win
  26. 4:42-4:45 Slate
  27. 4:45-5:06 No. 2 Josef Newgarden Victory Lane celebration
  28. 5:06-5:44 No. 2 Josef Newgarden interview
  29. 5:44-5:47 Slate

****************************************************************

And last but not least, here's the post-race press conference including race winner Josef Newgarden, in its entirety (again, courtesy IndyCar):

All videos courtesy IndyCar
IndyCar

IndyCar VIDEOS: Race highlights, post-race press conference and more

By Jerry Bonkowskijust now
Josef Newgarden makes it 2 wins in a row and takes over the points lead in the driver standings with Sunday's win at Long Beach. Photo: Chris Owens/IndyCar
IndyCar

Newgarden goes back-to-back with Long Beach win

By Michael Eubanks1 hour ago
William Byron takes the checkered flag to win the Saturday's Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
NASCAR

NASCAR VIDEO: Martinsville post-race press conference with William Byron, Jeff Gordon and Rudy Fugle

By Jerry Bonkowski7 hours ago
Chase Elliott leads the field during Saturday's Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway before fading to a 10th-place finish. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
NASCAR

Breaking It Down: What happened to Chase Elliott at Martinsville?

By Austin Dickey8 hours ago
Logano_Joey_Cup_HeadShot_2022
NASCAR

Joey Logano: 'Finishing second just sucks'

By Michael Eubanks20 hours ago
The action was fast and furious during Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway . (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
NASCAR

What Drivers Said: Martinsville Speedway

By Michael Eubanks21 hours ago
William Byron celebrates Saturday's NASCAR Cup victory at Martinsville Speedway with parents Bill and Dana. (Photo by Andrew Coppley/HHP for Chevy Racing)
NASCAR

To Mom, with love: Byron's Martinsville win is early Mother's Day present

By Jerry Bonkowski22 hours ago
lbgp_logo_980.jpeg
IndyCar

IndyCar VIDEO: Ride along during Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach qualifying

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 9, 2022