IndyCar VIDEOS: Race highlights, post-race press conference and more

If you've always wanted to be an IndyCar insider, or sit in on a post-race press conference with the race winner, here's your chance to take in everything around Sunday's Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Because readers of AutoRacingDigest.com have asked for more videos, well, your wish is our command.

There's a LOT of video content here for you to peruse through -- all courtesy of our friends at IndyCar.

As they say in the business, let's go to the videotape (or in this case, the digital tape) ....

****************************************************************

First, we have race highlights, from start to finish:

****************************************************************

Next, we have the IndyCar video news feed (also known as VNF), which has compressed highlights of what happened both before, during and after the race.

Here's the breakdown of what's contained on the VNF, followed by the actual video (courtesy IndyCar):

Race VNF: 2022 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

0:00-0:05 Slates 0:05-0:35 No. 5 Pato O'Ward and No. 7 Felix Rosenqvist jersey swap with Los Angeles Rams player Nick Scott 0:35-0:48 Long Beach scenics 0:48-0:53 Fans 0:53-1:11 Green flag, No. 26 Colton Herta leads 1:11-1:17 No. 4 Dalton Kellett contact with tire barrier 1:17-1:25 No. 10 Alex Palou first pit stop 1:25-1:34 No. 10 Alex Palou blends after stop ahead of No. 2 Josef Newgarden and No. 26 Colton Herta 1:34-1:42 No. 3 Scott McLaughlin spins 1:42-1:49 No. 10 Alex Palou final pit stop 1:49-1:58 No. 27 Alexander Rossi slow pit stop 1:58-2:18 No. 26 Colton Herta crashes in Turn 9 2:18-2:26 No. 2 Josef Newgarden final pit stop 2:26-2:34 No. 2 Josef Newgarden blends after stop ahead of No. 10 Alex Palou 2:34-2:50 No. 2 Josef Newgarden defends lead from No. 10 Alex Palou 2:50-3:01 No. 60 Simon Pagenaud contact, ends up in flower bed 3:01-3:12 No. 8 Marcus Ericsson contact 3:12-3:28 No. 28 Romain Grosjean passes No. 10 Alex Palou for P2 3:28-3:42 No. 2 Josef Newgarden defends lead from No. 28 Romain Grosjean 3:42-3:52 No. 48 Jimmie Johnson and No. 18 David Malukas contact 3:52-4:01 No. 48 Jimmie Johnson out of car 4:01-4:14 Final restart, No. 2 Josef Newgarden maintains lead over No. 28 Romain Grosjean 4:14-4:24 No. 51 Takuma Sato and No. 21 Rinus VeeKay contact 4:24-4:34 No. 2 Josef Newgarden takes the checkered flag 4:34-4:42 No. 2 crew celebrates win 4:42-4:45 Slate 4:45-5:06 No. 2 Josef Newgarden Victory Lane celebration 5:06-5:44 No. 2 Josef Newgarden interview 5:44-5:47 Slate

****************************************************************

And last but not least, here's the post-race press conference including race winner Josef Newgarden, in its entirety (again, courtesy IndyCar):