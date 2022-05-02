'That guy is a punk' -- Rahal upset with Grosjean following late-race contact; see video

Graham Rahal is not a happy camper.

While it was Pato O’Ward who won Sunday’s Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park, Rahal and fellow driver Romain Grosjean made headlines as well.

As the two drivers raced for position in the closing laps, Grosjean appeared to hit Rahal’s car not once, but twice.

“That guy is a punk. He hit me on purpose,” Rahal told his team over the radio.

Following the race, Rahal vented his frustrations to NBC Sports TV cameras.

“Just watch the in-car camera and the angle of his head,” Graham told NBC Sports. “So I knew Romain was going to dive-bomb me because I was already warned that’s what he was doing. We’re going straight, why are you turning into me?

“I’m just frustrated because this isn’t the first time. At St. Pete, he hit everybody he could hit. We come here, he hit (Alexander) Rossi, (Colton) Herta, hit me. At some point, we should clean up our act.”

IndyCar has yet to make a decision on whether Grosjean will face any disciplinary action for the incident and Rahal would not say whether or not he believed action should be taken.

However, Rahal did hint that he was not the first driver in the IndyCar paddock to have been frustrated with Grosjean’s driving tactics.

“I won’t name him, but as another driver in the series told me, you can’t teach an old dog new tricks," Rahal said. "It’s kind of been (Grosjean's) reputation over his whole career in Europe (most notably in Formula One) and we’re learning his reputation quickly here.

"So to me, if race control doesn’t want to do anything, they’re not going to do anything. But when we go punt him, they better not do anything to me, which in the past, I’ve been penalized for a lot less than that.”

Romain Grosjean likely won't be getting any Christmas cards from Graham Rahal after they made contact not once but twice during Sunday's IndyCar race. Photo courtesy Indy Car / Chris Owens.

Grosjean then had his chance to explain to NBC his take on the incident

“Yeah, we touched a couple of times but it was good racing. It was tough out there,” Grosjean said. “Barber is a very good track but very hard to pass, especially when you’re in a train. … It’s good racing, I guess it’s IndyCar with action.”

Grosjean finished the race in the seventh position while Rahal finished eighth and ran out of fuel on the cool-down lap.