Ganassi dominates second-to-last practice for Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS – Back in race trim after a weekend of qualifying, one thing didn’t change Monday as the 33 starters in the Indianapolis 500 returned to practice: Chip Ganassi Racing drivers remained dominant.

Ganassi’s Alex Palou, Scott Dixon and Jimmie Johnson were 1-2-3 atop the speed chart in the two-hour practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Marcus Ericsson ranked fifth and Tony Kanaan 22nd to round out the Ganassi clan.

Palou recorded a speed of 229.441 mph on the third of 31 laps he drove around the 2½-mile oval Monday. Dixon’s best lap was 229.000 and Johnson’s 228.467. Takuma Sato, fastest in early practice sessions last week in his Dale Coyne Racing Honda, was the only non-Ganassi driver to crack the top five, running fourth at 228.381.

Dixon, winner of the 500 in 2008, will start on the pole in Sunday’s race after recording the fastest four-lap pole speed in Indy 500 history, 234.046 mph. Palou will start beside him in the middle of the front row, with Ericsson and Kanaan in the middle and outside of the second row. Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, will start 12th in his first Indy 500.

Honda-powered teams also showed their strength Monday with all of the top five, seven of the top 10 and 11 of the top 14. Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden led the Chevy contingent with the sixth-fastest speed, 226.962.

Marco Andretti, who will start 23rd in his only IndyCar race this year, was eighth fastest at 227.776 in his Andretti Autosport Honda. He repeated what others said since practice began, that it will be difficult for cars deep in the field to pass.

“We’re pretty happy,” Andretti said. “We just need track position to materialize at some point in the race, whether it be strategy or a caution or just trying to get in there. I think in traffic we’re really good. It’s just when you get to the back of a huge string of cars, everybody is kind of just at the mercy of lifting because you get a run and you pop (out of line) and then the guy ahead of you has the tow to keep him there.

"You just have to be patient. I think I have the car right now to be able to hawk everybody in front of me and just wait until they make mistakes, and I think that’s how you pass from third (in line) on back.”

Drivers had near-ideal conditions Monday, with temperatures in the mid-60s and the track temperature reaching 109.4 degrees, prompting Daly to say that “Everyone felt like a hero I’m sure at some point today.”

Race day is likely to be much warmer, with the high air temperature expected to be in the mid-80s. Drivers expect track conditions to be different as well because of a sealer that was applied since last year, making it more challenging on warmer days.

“You’ve got to bear in mind how different the conditions are going to be and what you’re going to need to adjust for it,” said Simon Pagenaud, who was 10th fastest Monday in his Meyer Shank Racing Honda. He will start 16th Sunday. “That’s where experience I think is going to have a big play in it.”

Dalton Kellett crashed hard into the Turn 1 SAFER Barrier when he spun his A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet after entering the turn side-by-side with Romain Grosjean. Kellett, who will start 29th in the 500, was not injured but his car suffered significant damage. It was the first major accident since practice began May 17.

A final two-hour practice is scheduled for Friday, known as the traditional Carb Day at the Speedway.